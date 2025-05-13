EXCLUSIVE: MIB to build first regional IICT centre in Hyderabad’s IMAGE Tower

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is planning to open its first regional Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) center at Hyderabad. The centre will be located at Hyderabad's IMAGE (Innovation in animation, Multimedia, Gaming, and Entertainment) Tower.

Modelled after India's top institutes like IITs and IIMs, IICT aims to provide world-class training for creative professionals. The central government has already sanctioned ₹391 crore for the project. As part of the long-term vision for nurturing creative talent, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the Maharashtra government. The agreement includes the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Film City, Goregaon.

Sources said that top officials from MIB and Telangana were present during a recent meeting with the stakeholders. Jayesh Ranjan, who headed the State Information Technology (IT) and Industries department for nearly a decade and is now CEO of Industry & Investment Cell in Telangana Chief Minister’s Office as well as of Speed Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED) initiative was present during the meeting.

Shaik Khaja Vali, Chief Operating Officer at Telangana VFX, Animation, and Gaming Association (TVAGA) said, "Telangana is already at a forefront in AVGC-XR sector, including the film industry. This proposed IICT regional centre in Hyderabad will be a landmark decision to take Telangana young skill development to the next stage."

He further said, "Through this IICT, it is proposed to have a dedicated R&D lab with mentors from the industry to train new talents and this facility will have cutting edge infrastructure which will have a lot of creative and technical experiments. Also, the incubator program is also part of this proposed IICT centre. We are hoping this IICT regional centre will start by next year, 2026.

Sources also indicate that many government properties have qualified to facilitate this IICT centre, but the actual centre is proposed in IMAGE Tower, which is one of the most anticipated AVGC-XR infrastructure in Hyderabad. "Till the time the IMAGE Tower is ready, government is ready to provide an alternative space within top locations in Hyderabad.

Union Minister Vaishnaw had earlier announced that a $1 billion fund will be created for the creators' economy. This fund will be dedicated to ensuring that the energetic creators, who are using the latest technologies today, will be able to access capital, hone their skills, upgrade their production levels, and reach the global market.