Haryana govt introduces Bill to combat sports fraud and public gambling

The Haryana government has introduced a Bill to combat gambling, betting in sports or elections, and match-fixing or spot-fixing in sports.
According to the Bill, individuals found guilty of match-fixing or spot-fixing in sports will face imprisonment for at least three years, extendable up to five years, and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.
The Bill states, "Whoever indulges in match-fixing or spot-fixing in sports, shall be liable to imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years and may extend to five years and shall also be liable to pay a fine which shall not be less than Rs 5 lakh”. Repeat offenders will face imprisonment of up to seven years.
In cases of public gambling or operating a gambling house, the offender will be liable for imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to Rs 10,000, or both.
Members of an organized gambling syndicate will face rigorous imprisonment for three to five years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.
Additionally, owning or operating a common gambling house will incur a penalty of 3-5 years in jail and a fine of Rs 1 lakh fine in some cases. Individuals previously convicted and found guilty a second time will face imprisonment of 5-7 years and a fine of Rs 2-5 lakh.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini tabled The Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Bill, 2025 on Tuesday.
The Bill empowers executive magistrates and gazetted police officers to authorize searches and seizures upon receiving credible information or after conducting necessary inquiries.