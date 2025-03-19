Haryana govt introduces Bill to combat sports fraud and public gambling

The Haryana government has introduced a Bill to combat gambling, betting in sports or elections, and match-fixing or spot-fixing in sports.

According to the Bill, individuals found guilty of match-fixing or spot-fixing in sports will face imprisonment for at least three years, extendable up to five years, and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The Bill states, "Whoever indulges in match-fixing or spot-fixing in sports, shall be liable to imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years and may extend to five years and shall also be liable to pay a fine which shall not be less than Rs 5 lakh”. Repeat offenders will face imprisonment of up to seven years.

In cases of public gambling or operating a gambling house, the offender will be liable for imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to Rs 10,000, or both.

Members of an organized gambling syndicate will face rigorous imprisonment for three to five years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Additionally, owning or operating a common gambling house will incur a penalty of 3-5 years in jail and a fine of Rs 1 lakh fine in some cases. Individuals previously convicted and found guilty a second time will face imprisonment of 5-7 years and a fine of Rs 2-5 lakh.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini tabled The Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Bill, 2025 on Tuesday.