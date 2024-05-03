Pravis acquires a stake in StreamO, an ad-tech gaming platform

In a strategic move, Pravis, established by ex-Momspresso founder Vishal Gupta and Prashant Sinha, has acquired a significant stake in StreamO, an ad-tech gaming platform. This venture is set to explore the substantial business potential of the rapidly growing gaming sector, particularly in engaging the GenZ demographic.

StreamO, founded by Tushaar Garg in 2021, is at the forefront of connecting brands with gamers and their live watchers, reaching a vast network of over 20,000 gamers and a GenZ subscriber base exceeding 300 million. With global game video content on platforms like YouTube reaching 120 billion hours of viewership in 2022 and India's consumption rates doubling the global average, the opportunities for brand engagement are immense and largely untapped, highlighted the company.

Following their exit from Momspresso to Honasa (Mamaearth), Gupta and Sinha leveraged their experience to create Pravis, a growth marketing firm. Now, as co-founders of StreamO, they are poised to bring their deep insights from building internet products and influencer relationships to the forefront of the gaming industry, stated the company.

Vishal Gupta, co-founder of StreamO, comments on the unique challenge presented by the GenZ audience, "Gaming presents an unprecedented opportunity to reach the GenZ audience, a demographic that is notoriously difficult to engage through traditional media. With StreamO, we are positioned uniquely to leverage the explosive growth of live gaming platforms and the passionate GenZ communities they nurture. Tushaar is one of the thought leaders in the gaming space in India and we are delighted to partner with him in this journey."

Prashant Sinha, also co-founder, reflects on his experience and future plans, "Drawing from our learnings from Momspresso's MyMoney platform, we understand the dynamics of micro-influencer and brand interactions very well. With StreamO, we aim to apply these insights to expand and deepen our brand engagements by 10X in the next 12 months. StreamO's innovative methods are in perfect alignment with Pravis’ vision for the future of this industry and we are excited about the possibilities this partnership with Tushaar opens up."