            

Ananya Birla takes over Birla Cosmetics as Founder & MD

Ananya Birla also holds the position of a director at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Grasim Industries and Hindalco Industries.

By  Storyboard18Jul 21, 2025 10:58 AM
Ananya Birla takes over Birla Cosmetics as Founder & MD
Ananya Birla began her career with Universal Group, and then was the face of Maybelline New York as their brand ambassador.

Birla Cosmetics has named Ananya Birla as their founder and managing director.

In a note, Birla shared, "I’ve started a new position as Founder, MD of Birla Cosmetics Private Limited which currently houses brands, LOVETC and Contraband."

Birla began her career with Universal Group, and then was the face of Maybelline New York as their brand ambassador.

Since 2023, Birla has been holding the position of Director at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, and at Grasim Industries (part of Aditya Birla Group). In 2024, she took up the position of director at Hindalco Industries.

This year, The Office of Ananya Birla, part of the Aditya Birla Group, entered the beauty space with the launch of Lovetc, a new premium cosmetics brand.

The move followed the earlier launch of Contraband by Birla Cosmetics Private Limited (BCPL) and is part of the company’s broader plan to build a strong beauty portfolio based on consumer insights and product innovation.


Tags
First Published on Jul 21, 2025 10:58 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Godrej Properties' COO & CEO step down

Godrej Properties' COO & CEO step down

Brand Makers

From cleaning toilets to building future: The untold grit behind Nvidia’s Jensen Huang

From cleaning toilets to building future: The untold grit behind Nvidia’s Jensen Huang

Brand Makers

Shubhranshu Singh quits Tata Motors as CMO of commercial vehicles business after 4 years

Shubhranshu Singh quits Tata Motors as CMO of commercial vehicles business after 4 years

Brand Makers

Myntra to Zepto, platforms cash in on cosmetics boom; K-beauty soars 75% on Amazon

Myntra to Zepto, platforms cash in on cosmetics boom; K-beauty soars 75% on Amazon

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Tata Digital, CK Birla Group, Motorola and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Tata Digital, CK Birla Group, Motorola and more

Brand Makers

Motorola Mobility elevates Shivam Ranjan to Global Head of Brand, Motorola

Motorola Mobility elevates Shivam Ranjan to Global Head of Brand, Motorola

Brand Makers

Tata Digital appoints Apurva Salian as Head of Growth Marketing (Commerce)

Tata Digital appoints Apurva Salian as Head of Growth Marketing (Commerce)