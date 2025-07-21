Ananya Birla takes over Birla Cosmetics as Founder & MD

ADVERTISEMENT
Birla Cosmetics has named Ananya Birla as their founder and managing director.
In a note, Birla shared, "I’ve started a new position as Founder, MD of Birla Cosmetics Private Limited which currently houses brands, LOVETC and Contraband."
Birla began her career with Universal Group, and then was the face of Maybelline New York as their brand ambassador.
Since 2023, Birla has been holding the position of Director at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, and at Grasim Industries (part of Aditya Birla Group). In 2024, she took up the position of director at Hindalco Industries.
This year, The Office of Ananya Birla, part of the Aditya Birla Group, entered the beauty space with the launch of Lovetc, a new premium cosmetics brand.
The move followed the earlier launch of Contraband by Birla Cosmetics Private Limited (BCPL) and is part of the company’s broader plan to build a strong beauty portfolio based on consumer insights and product innovation.