            

Godrej Properties' COO & CEO step down

Priyansh Kapoor, zonal chief executive officer – MMR, and Vikas Singhal, chief operating officer, have tendered their resignation.

By  Storyboard18Jul 21, 2025 12:06 PM
(From left to right: Priyansh Kapoor and Vikas Singhal)

Priyansh Kapoor, zonal chief executive officer – MMR, has tendered his resignation, and Amitesh Shah has been appointed as the Zonal CEO – MMR, stated the company's regulatory filing.

Vikas Singhal, chief operating officer, too has tendered his resignation effective from July 31, 2025. Sandeep Navlakhe succeeds Singhal, with effect from August 01, 2025.

Kapoor started his career with Godrej Properties as manager - sales and marketing, and then was elevated to general manager. He headed The Wadhwa Group as head - sales, marketing and CRM. He also held the position of head - business development and strategy at Godrej Housing Finance.

Singhal began his career at Larsen & Toubro, and then joined Emaar MGF as general manager, and he was elevated to assistant vice president. He joined Godrej Properties as the deputy regional head for the northern region. Here, he led operations, liaison, legal and finance.

Navlakhe is a seasoned operations leader with over 34 years of experience. His early career includes 23-year tenure at Larsen & Toubro Construction Limited, where he held diverse roles including project manager, contracts manager, and planning & billing Engineer.


First Published on Jul 21, 2025 12:06 PM

