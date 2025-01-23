BREAKING: Good Glamm Group sees silent layoffs amid financial woes and strategy missteps

The Good Glamm Group has initiated its second round of layoffs, reportedly letting go of 150 employees across teams, including freshers and team leads, according to multiple industry sources. This development follows the company’s acquisition of Sirona, which it is now in the process of selling. Notably, this is not the first time Good Glamm has faced such turbulence; last year, the company undertook a similar layoff spree, raising questions about its long-term strategy. Entire teams, such as the new product development team, have now been eliminated, as per industry sources and reports.

The company declined to comment on the layoffs but clarified, "85% of employees had received their salary on time this month. There was a delay of 2 to 3 weeks for 15% of employees, which also have been fully paid off. Good Glamm Group has received Term Sheets for a fresh equity fundraise as well Term Sheets for the purchase of some of its brands. The Group is currently in negotiations and expects to conclude a transaction within the next 3 weeks."

In October 2024, Moneycontrol reported that the Warburg Pincus-backed The Good Glamm Group had put at least three of its companies up for sale. "Brands like Organic Harvest, The Moms Co and Sirona – all owned by The Good Glamm Group (GGG) – are up for sale at a time when the content-to-commerce company is starved for cash and is attempting to raise capital to keep operations afloat," the report had stated.

On 2nd January, 2025, there was a town hall, where employees were informed about potential delays in salary payments due to holidays and implied restructuring. Subsequently, a layoff round followed just a few days later, as per sources.

According to insiders, Good Glamm has been acquiring companies without a clear strategy, leading to the perception that the company now seeks to avoid being “big and broke.”

Netizens have also criticized Good Glamm’s past acquisition spree. For instance, one internet user remarked, "The Good Glamm Group had no strategy. They were lazy. Their only plan was to just acquire every women-oriented product and distribution company. To illustrate this further, they even acquired a Facebook group with 50k+ members, as well as Twinkle Khanna's Tweak."

Ankit Uttam commented, "Not so long ago, Good Glamm was shopping for companies like it was Black Friday. Now, however, they can't even pay salaries on time. This is truly a Unicorn's Fall from Grace."

Meanwhile, last year saw key leadership movements within the company. Anika Malik Wadhera, who led Sirona Hygiene as Head of Marketing, joined Good Glamm Group as Group Director - Marketing. Similarly, Naiyya Saggi, Group Co-founder, was appointed as Independent Director by Tanla Platforms has also left reportedly last year and as per the company it was a "mutual decision", sources say. Sukhleen Aneja, who led The Good Glamm Group's Good Brand Co as the chief executive officer, stepped down from her position in July.

Reports from The Ken last year highlighted ongoing issues with Good Glamm’s acquisition spree. "Good Glamm can’t keep up with its acquisition spree," it stated.

Currently, the company owes approximately Rs 150 crore (US$18 million) to the founders and investors of three consumer brands whose exit is due this year, according to a company executive. This is because put options have been triggered on deals involving The Moms Co. and Sirona Hygiene. For Organic Harvest, Good Glamm had initially planned to acquire its stake in three tranches, but now, the company has committed to completing the buyout in a single transaction by December. A 10% stake in The Moms Co. remains outstanding, while for Sirona Hygiene and Organic Harvest, the pending stake varies between 10% and 50%.

Darpan Sanghvi, Good Glamm’s Co-founder and Chief Executive, insists the company has been honoring its commitments. “We have been making payments for the last two years, and we will continue to do so in the next two years as per our contractual obligations,” he told The Ken.