44% of India’s smartphone sales in 2024 came from Gen Z: Report

With 1 in 5 Gen Z-ers globally living in India and the generation projected to form over 30% of the national workforce by 2030, their impact on commerce, culture, and communication is both immediate and profound, as per the Praxis Global Alliance report "Trendspotting: Generational Appeal.”

Highlights from the Report:

• US$2.6 trillion in annual consumer spend is up for grabs—Gen Z is influencing a major chunk, particularly in wellness, experiences, and tech.

• 50% of Gen Z spend goes toward essentials, but 20% is on experiences like solo travel, live events, and dining—spending that Gen X rarely prioritized.

• 44% of India’s smartphone sales in 2024 came from Gen Z. Over 60% use wearables daily, and 80% are keen on AR shopping.

• India’s preventive wellness market will triple by 2030, growing from US$179B in FY24 to US$532B. Gen Z is leading this boom through spends on fitness, diagnostics, mental wellness, and smart health tech.

• Experience markets are growing fast—segments like concerts, sports, and sightseeing are seeing CAGR of 13–15%. Notably, 39% of ticket buyers for live events in FY24 were Gen Z, with 60% opting for BNPL services.

• #SlayWhileULearn: Gen Z is hooked on edutainment. Platforms like LEGO that blend learning with fun saw 2x revenue growth compared to the overall toy market from 2019–2024.

Madhur Singhal, Managing Partner, Consumer and Internet, Praxis Global Alliance said “India is witnessing a seismic generational shift—Gen Z and Gen Alpha are no longer just future consumers; they are shaping demand today, across every screen and storefront. Their expectations go beyond utility—they seek meaning, authenticity, and connection. Our latest whitepaper unpacks this transformation and offers a bold, actionable framework for brands to stay culturally relevant and commercially agile in a youth-led economy.”

Traditional loyalty models are evolving, and Gen Z is leading that shift. This generation places a strong emphasis on authenticity, resonating more with brands that prioritize transparency, inclusivity, and purpose. Their purchasing decisions are increasingly shaped by values and social consciousness, making it important for brands to demonstrate alignment with causes that matter. Gen Z also expects fluid, integrated experiences across both digital and physical touchpoints—what’s often referred to as “phygital.” Convenience, speed, and personalization are no longer differentiators but standard expectations.