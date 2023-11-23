55 percent organisations unable to easily analyse consumer data: Sprinklr

Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, has released its latest research report, ‘Leveraging data analytics for contact center optimization’. The report highlights key insights, challenges, and opportunities around customer data in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region – including the fact that more than half of organisations surveyed were unable to easily analyse the consumer data they collected to derive actionable insights.

Created in partnership with CX Network, the report surveyed CX Network members in Asia-Pacific from June-July 2023, with the largest share of respondents (21 percent) coming from India – making the report’s conclusions insights especially relevant to audiences and brands operating in the Indian market.

“Our joint research project with Sprinklr found that only 54 percent of organizations store their contact center data in a way that can be easily analyzed. When it comes to advancing the quality of CX and the efficiency of operations, these organizations must take the opportunity to embrace AI-powered tools that support workflows and analyze customer interactions across all channels. This report outlines the benefits of upgrading the tech stack and provides practical advice on how to initiate such a project.”, said Melanie Mingas, editor in chief- CX Network.

Customer data is a goldmine of insights for businesses, helping predict consumer behaviors, analyze performance of products and services, and recognise brand differentiators – but only if brands can effectively, collect, analyse, and activate that data in a secure and compliant way. The Sprinklr report announced today finds that brands across the APAC face significant challenges in the collection and analysis of this data, with many organizations leaving it totally unactioned.

Forty-six percent of respondents shared that they did not have a central data storage required to deliver a competitive customer experience. fifty-five percent of respondent organisations were unable to easily analyze the consumer data they collected to derive actionable insights. Fifty-eight percent had indicated they had an annual budget of US$100,000 or less for contact center solutions.

“The use of multiple disconnected tools for CX management can lead businesses to underutilize their consumer data and miss key business insights. Our latest report spotlights some of the industry-wide gaps in data collection and analysis for the Asia-Pacific region, to encourage a shift to the more optimal approach of unified CX management. Sprinklr’s unprecedented AI-powered CXM platform is a global leader in this space, helping some of the world’s leading businesses extract the maximum value from their data, while improving their overall customer experience.” said Arun Pattabhiraman, chief marketing officer, Sprinklr.