Mysore Sandal Soap Row: KSDL’s celebrity endorsement sparks cultural identity debate

The Karnataka government's move to appoint actor Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for the century-old Mysore Sandal soap has ignited a storm of controversy, with critics arguing that the choice undermines the brand’s deep cultural roots in the state.
A day after the announcement, members of Yuva Karnataka Vedike staged a protest outside the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) factory in Yeshwanthpur, decrying the decision as anti-Kannada. The core of their concern lies not just in the Rs 6.2 crore endorsement deal but in the symbolic significance of selecting a non-Kannada-speaking celebrity to represent a legacy brand born in Karnataka during the reign of Krishna Raja Wodeyar IV.
“Why bring in an outsider when the brand has grown without celebrity endorsements and earned Rs 400 crore in profits?” protestors questioned, calling for local talent to be prioritized for such culturally significant campaigns.
On social media, sentiments echoed this discontent, with users threatening to boycott the product and criticizing what they see as a lack of commitment to promoting Kannada identity. The choice, many argued, sends the wrong message at a time when regional pride and cultural preservation are under increased scrutiny.
T Narayana Gowda of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike challenged the government’s decision, asking why stars like Deepika Padukone, who hail from Karnataka, weren’t considered. “This isn’t just about celebrity. It’s about cultural representation,” he said, threatening statewide protests unless the appointment is rolled back.
In response, Karnataka’s Minister for Commerce and Industries, M. B. Patil, defended the decision as strategic. “It’s not just about language, it’s about market reach,” he said, pointing to Tamannaah’s pan-India appeal, digital influence and youth connect. Patil emphasized that while the brand remains a cultural emblem within Karnataka, the aim is to expand aggressively beyond the state.
The minister also clarified that the selection process involved multiple criteria, including availability, social media reach, audience alignment, and brand values.