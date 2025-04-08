67% of Gen Z in India prioritise physical health, 63% mental well-being, reveals Burson report

Indian Gen Z takes an overwhelmingly positive approach to healthcare responsibilities as 78% of respondents said they experience at least one positive emotion when actively engaging in their health decisions, reveals a Burson report. Burson has unveiled its latest report, Gen Z: Calling for Healthcare Connection and Change, which explores how Gen Z adults around the world, and specifically in India, are reshaping healthcare perceptions and expectations.

The findings show a distinct generational shift: Indian Gen Z is redefining wellness by placing a strong emphasis on preventive care, mental health, and the integration of technology into their health journeys. This underscores a broader trend among young adults who no longer see healthcare as a reactive or crisis-driven space, but rather as a daily, empowering practice.

Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO, Burson Group India, said, “Gen Z, the digital-native generation, is gradually taking responsibility for their own healthcare. However, a lot of misconceptions and generalisations around their approach to health exist. It’s important to share the true picture, and this study provides a comprehensive overview of what this generation values. The insights will be important for healthcare providers, policymakers, and communicators seeking to effectively engage with this demographic.”

COVID-19 sparked a shift in priorities

As per the report, the pandemic appears to have accelerated Gen Z's commitment to their well-being. 67% of Indian Gen Z respondents now place greater focus on physical health, while 63% say mental health has become a top priority. This balanced view of wellness, integrating both body and mind, marks a clear departure from the more siloed approaches of past generations.

Despite their tech-savvy nature and openness to new tools, Gen Z in India continues to value traditional healthcare interactions. The data shows that 66% prefer in-person care, valuing human connection and personal trust. Additionally, 77% trust doctors and 68% rely on hospitals and clinics, signaling that institutional credibility still plays a vital role in their healthcare decision-making.

Hemali Mahajan, Managing Director, GCI Health India, said, “This report captures key trends and insights essential to understanding the future of the healthcare in India. Gen Z's emphasis on in-person care, coupled with an openness to digital health solutions, presents a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to create integrated and personalised experiences that meet their evolving needs. By addressing the challenges of affordability and accessibility, we can empower this generation to take greater control of their health and well-being.”

Barriers to Care: Cost, Access and Misinformation

While their approach to health is optimistic, Gen Z faces significant challenges. More than half (53%) of respondents cited difficulties related to affordability, access to quality care and the prevalence of misleading health information online. These findings highlight an urgent need for clearer, more reliable communication in the digital health landscape.

In a nod to their open-minded and explorative tendencies, 53% of Gen Z respondents in India are willing to consider holistic or alternative treatments. At the same time, 59% acknowledge the critical role healthcare companies play in their wellness journeys, suggesting that they expect these organizations to go beyond treatment and become long-term partners in well-being.

Moreover, to ensure the reliability of the data, Burson tapped into Decipher Health, an AI-powered tool developed with Limbik and integrated into WPP’s marketing platform, WPP Open. This solution validated the believability of survey insights, forecasting very high trust levels in the data among Gen Z audiences.