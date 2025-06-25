The rise of women’s sports: A new era of access, aspiration and achievement

The last decade has marked a turning point for women’s sports globally, with increasing recognition, investment and visibility. While talent and determination have always been present, what has often been missing is access; to role models, to live sporting action, to professional leagues, and to the infrastructure that supports athletes from grassroots to greatness. Today, that gap is steadily closing, thanks to a combination of advocacy, media coverage, and digital platforms.

For young girls to dream big, they need to see what’s possible. When a budding cricketer in India watches Smriti Mandhana pierce the off-side with grace, or when a young basketball fan in the U.S. sees Caitlin Clark lighting up the WNBA, those aren’t just sporting moments—they’re sparks.

Likewise, football fans across the world draw inspiration from Alexia Putellas and other global stars who are rewriting the narrative of women’s football. Visibility drives aspiration, and aspiration drives participation.

In India, this momentum is picking up steam. A new generation of women athletes is emerging. They are confident, competitive, and ambitious. Yet, one of the most important steps in nurturing this growth is ensuring widespread and affordable access to women’s sporting events. And this is where digital-first platforms like FanCode are playing a game-changing role.

FanCode has emerged as a powerful enabler of women’s sports viewership in India. It’s not just about showing matches, it’s about breaking barriers. For instance, FanCode has consistently showcased top-tier women’s cricket, from India’s international tours in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and England, leagues like the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), Super Smash, The Hundred and the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) to domestic tournaments across India - be it in Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh or Uttarakhand.

It also provided extensive coverage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and streamed matches from the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL), giving Indian fans access to elite women’s football like never before.

Looking ahead, FanCode will stream the upcoming UEFA Women’s Euros, one of the marquee events in global women’s football to go with Ladies European Tour featuring India’s Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar. This kind of access is critical not only for fans, but also for young players, coaches, and sporting institutions to understand the standards of international competition. It also gives women’s sports the platform it deserves, moving it beyond tokenism to consistent, premium coverage.

The ripple effects are already being felt. Increased visibility leads to growing fan bases, which in turn attract more sponsors, leading to better pay, infrastructure, and development pathways for women athletes. This virtuous cycle is what turns a promising young player into a global champion.