Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo set to debut in South India, to open 1st store in Bengaluru in August

Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo is set to open its first physical store in Bengaluru. With this, the subsidiary of Fast Retailing Co will expand its store presence to 16 in India.

According to the casual wear company, it will open its 16th store on 29 August at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway.

Uniqlo entered the Indian market in October 2019, with the highest number of stores in Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, and Chandigarh. It opened its first store in Mumbai in 2023.

"Bengaluru marks the next significant milestone in our India expansion. Over the past few years, we've seen strong demand and brand affinity from Bengaluru through our e-commerce platform, and we look forward to welcoming customers in person to experience Uniqlo LifeWear," Uniqlo said in a media statement.

In a 2024 interview with PTI news agency, Uniqlo India's Chief Operating Officer Kenji Inoue said that the fashion brand has planned to touch the Rs 1,000 crore sales mark in the 2025 fiscal year.

Additionally, it is also planning to elevate its local sourcing to 18% by 2025 from 15.5% last year.

Inoue said he sees a huge potential in the Indian market.

"We at Fast Retailing just achieved 3 trillion yen sales and we are now targeting 10 trillion yen, which is three times, and definitely, this market would be one of the very important markets to (achieve) that," he told PTI news agency.