71% CMOs to invest over $10M annually in GenAI for next three years: BCG

Despite economic volatility, 71% of CMOs plan to invest more than $10 million annually in GenAI over the next three years, up from 57% last year. According to a new survey from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), optimism among CMOs about GenAI has climbed each year—from 74% in 2023 to 83% in 2025—while concerns have declined rapidly.

While over a third of CMOs report improvements in customer experience, content quality, and volume, due to GenAI, fewer CMOs than last year cite efficiency gains from increased productivity and the elimination of manual work. Still, 60% of CMOs expect GenAI to drive revenue gains of 5% or more in their focus areas.

“As CMOs in India and globally navigate an increasingly dynamic business landscape, what stands out is that GenAI is no longer a future consideration—it’s a present-day growth lever. With over 70% of global CMOs planning to invest upwards of $10 million annually and 60% expecting incremental growth of 5% or more, the momentum is unmistakable. The real impact of GenAI can be seen in personalization at scale, accelerating content velocity, especially across immersive formats like video, and reimagining end-to-end customer journeys. At the same time, there is a clear need to strengthen measurement and build internal capabilities. It’s particularly encouraging to see B2B marketers leading the charge in areas like AI agents, custom product descriptions, and predictive analytics—reflecting a clear intent to integrate GenAI into both strategic planning and operational execution.”, said Parul Bajaj, India Leader-Marketing, Sales & Pricing, BCG.

“GenAI is rapidly becoming embedded in the marketing function,” said Mark Abraham, a BCG managing director and global leader of the firm’s personalization business. “Even in the current turbulent macroeconomic environment, we’re seeing CMOs invest in shifting from isolated pilots to scaled GenAI use cases, enhancing personalization and marketing operations.”

Investment in Content Creation, Personalization, and Agentic AI

As CMOs explore new applications, they will prioritize investments in pilot areas such as content creation (particularly immersive media and video), AI-powered personalization, and agentic AI:

· Video generation emerges as the next frontier in content creation, with 30% of CMOs identifying it as their next focus area.

· Predictive analytics remains critical for personalization, with CMOs citing product recommendations, outreach timing, and next-best content as areas they have fully scaled. More advanced use cases, such as personalized offers, churn prediction, and audience optimization are the next pilot wave. By scaling personalized offers, leading marketers are generating 3x higher returns than those of mass offers.

· AI agents are reshaping marketing workflows, especially for B2B companies. One-third of B2B CMOs and nearly one-quarter of B2C CMOs cited AI agents as a high investment priority.

CMOs Deprioritize ROI Measurement, Focus on Talent Development

When asked how they are prioritizing funds to enhance the digital customer experience, CMOs ranked the use of GenAI to measure marketing ROI last. Many are relying on previous investments in first-party data collection while underinvesting in the measurement of marketing ROI.