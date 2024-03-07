comScore            

After Facebook and Instagram, LinkedIn sees brief outage

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, there were 48,000 reports of outages related to LinkedIn in the US.

By  Storyboard18Mar 7, 2024 2:22 PM
March 5 saw the global outage of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. Following the outage, as per multiple reports, parent company Meta’s chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg net worth declined by $ 2.79 billion, in a day, to hit $ 176 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. (Image source: Unsplash)

Microsoft owned LinkedIn was down for a brief period, impacting thousands of users on Wednesday after a brief outage.

March 5 saw the global outage of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. Following the outage, as per multiple reports, parent company Meta’s chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg net worth declined by $ 2.79 billion, in a day, to hit $ 176 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

However, he continued to maintain his position as the world’s fourth richest person.

The global outage of Meta-owned apps Facebook and Instagram sent users rushing to Twitter now known as X to check about the outage. The apps were not working for users across the globe who experienced problems with Meta's popular apps. #InstagramDown started trending.

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter) and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg’s rival, shared a series of tweets about the outage stating, “we know why you’re all here now”.


