After Facebook and Instagram, LinkedIn sees brief outage

Microsoft owned LinkedIn was down for a brief period, impacting thousands of users on Wednesday after a brief outage.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, there were 48,000 reports of outages related to LinkedIn in the US.

March 5 saw the global outage of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram. Following the outage, as per multiple reports, parent company Meta’s chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg net worth declined by $ 2.79 billion, in a day, to hit $ 176 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

However, he continued to maintain his position as the world’s fourth richest person.

The global outage of Meta-owned apps Facebook and Instagram sent users rushing to Twitter now known as X to check about the outage. The apps were not working for users across the globe who experienced problems with Meta's popular apps. #InstagramDown started trending.

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter) and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg’s rival, shared a series of tweets about the outage stating, “we know why you’re all here now”.