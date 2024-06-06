            

      Amazon to purchase some assets of MX Player

      Amazon has signed an agreement to acquire some assets from the Times Internet-owned streaming platform MX Player. The transaction is, however, not yet complete.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 6, 2024 5:56 PM
      Amazon to purchase some assets of MX Player
      The news of Amazon acquiring MX Player first surfaced last year but was later called off because of the valuation mismatch.

      The e-commerce giant Amazon has signed an agreement to purchase some of the assets from Times Internet-owned streaming platform MX Player. The transaction is, however, not yet complete.

      “We are always looking for ways to introduce new products and services that help improve customers’ lives. We’re excited to continue to entertain India with the great local originals and exclusive content available across our Prime Video and miniTV services in India” an Amazon spokesperson said.

      The move is expected to bolster Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service miniTV, which is currently available as a free service within the flagship shopping app on Android and iOS. Last year, Amazon launched a standalone mobile app for miniTV.

      The news of Amazon acquiring MX Player first surfaced last year but was later called off because of the valuation mismatch.

      MX Player, the video streaming and video-on-demand platform currently operates on an ad-supported model. In 2018, Times Internet acquired a majority stake in MX Player for $140 million.

      As per Entrackr, the MX Player team will join miniTV and its Chief Executive Officer Karan Bedi most probably would join as the Director.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 6, 2024 5:56 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      TRAI issues consultation paper on “Revision of National Numbering Plan”

      TRAI issues consultation paper on “Revision of National Numbering Plan”

      How it Works

      ZEE board approves raising nearly Rs 2,000 crore

      ZEE board approves raising nearly Rs 2,000 crore

      How it Works

      Google announces second edition of GNI Indian Languages Program to support news publishers

      Google announces second edition of GNI Indian Languages Program to support news publishers

      How it Works

      Former Meta engineer sues social media giant over alleged suppression of Palestinian content

      Former Meta engineer sues social media giant over alleged suppression of Palestinian content

      How it Works

      Accenture named principal partner of MI New York

      Accenture named principal partner of MI New York

      How it Works

      Over 80 percent businesses plan to invest in generative AI solutions within next 1–2 years: Report

      Over 80 percent businesses plan to invest in generative AI solutions within next 1–2 years: Report

      How it Works

      ASCI's Manisha Kapoor on why D2C brands are big ad code violators

      ASCI's Manisha Kapoor on why D2C brands are big ad code violators