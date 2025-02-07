Infosys denies mass layoffs reports, says it has a 'rigorous hiring process'

Infosys has strongly denied allegations that it laid off 700 employees who were undergoing training at its Mysuru campus, offering a rebuttal to claims that have circulated in recently.

In a statement, the company clarified that the actual number of employees let go of 300 people, all of whom were trainees who had failed to pass the company’s internal assessments.

Additionally, Infosys refuted reports suggesting that bouncers or security personnel were involved in the termination process, describing such claims as unsubstantiated. The company emphasized that the dismissals were a result of standard procedure following unsuccessful performance in the required evaluations.

“At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments. All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organization, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients," Infosys said.

Infosys mentioned that the company added 5,591 employees in the third quarter FY25.

According to Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an NGO that works for the welfare of IT and ITES organizations, has mentioned previously that silent layoffs have become a common practice among many tech firms.

In 2024 alone, about 2,000-3,000 professionals lost their jobs among the top IT services firms, NITES claimed.