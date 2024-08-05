            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • bisk-farm-secures-injunction-against-parle-biscuits-in-trademark-dispute-38817

      Bisk Farm secures injunction against Parle Biscuits in trademark dispute

      Parle Products has purported to infringe the registered mark of Bisk Farm 'Top Gold' by way of malafide adoption of 'Top Gold Star'. The Court passed a stay order restraining Parle from selling and marketing their product under a similar brand name until August 27, 2024.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 5, 2024 11:51 AM
      Bisk Farm secures injunction against Parle Biscuits in trademark dispute
      Bisk Farm adopted the mark 'Top Gold' for one of its biscuits in 2005 and secured statutory protection through trademark and copyright registrations. Recently, it was noticed that Parle Products launched a new product in the same category under the name 'Top Gold Star'.

      The Calcutta High Court has granted an ex-parte injunction restraining Parle Biscuits from selling and marketing their new biscuit product under the brand name 'Top Gold Star', following Bisk Farm (SAJ Food Products Pvt. Ltd) securing an injunction against Parle Biscuits in a trademark dispute.

      Bisk Farm adopted the mark 'Top Gold' for one of its biscuits in 2005 and secured statutory protection through trademark and copyright registrations, becoming the only entity registered and/or applied for the mark before the Trademark Registry.

      However, it was recently noticed that Parle launched a new product in the same category under the name 'Top Gold Star'.

      On July 19, 2024, Justice Krishna Rao passed a stay order restraining Parle from selling and marketing their product under the 'Top Gold Star' brand name until August 27, 2024.

      Vijay Singh, Managing Director, Bisk Farm said, “We have a distinguished history of introducing distinct biscuits, each marked by its own unique identity, all of which have been well-received by consumers. We are determined to protect our intellectual property rights and brand integrity."

      The Order read, "This Court finds that the petitioner has made out a prima facie case and balance of convenience and inconvenience is in favour of the petitioner. This Court also finds that if at this stage ad interim order is not passed, the business of the petitioner will suffer irreparable loss and injury as the respondent using the mark of the plaintiff 'Top Gold' and 'top Goldstar' identical to the mark of the petitioner.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 5, 2024 11:51 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      AI now a core component in advertising strategies, says Publicis Groupe's Anupriya Acharya

      AI now a core component in advertising strategies, says Publicis Groupe's Anupriya Acharya

      How it Works

      Creatives cross with clients for scraping their ideas

      Creatives cross with clients for scraping their ideas

      Watch Listen

      OMG India CEO Kartik Sharma: Brands need to embrace personalised media strategies

      OMG India CEO Kartik Sharma: Brands need to embrace personalised media strategies

      Advertising

      When dadi saved the day for Ajanta Clocks

      When dadi saved the day for Ajanta Clocks

      Advertising

      Breaking: KDMC springs into action, removes two 'unsafe' hoardings

      Breaking: KDMC springs into action, removes two 'unsafe' hoardings

      How it Works

      Breaking: Kalyan hoarding collapse; KDMC files FIR against OOH agency

      Breaking: Kalyan hoarding collapse; KDMC files FIR against OOH agency

      Advertising

      Saregama India's ad spendings up by 27% to Rs 24.25 crore YoY; Net profit declines by 14%

      Saregama India's ad spendings up by 27% to Rs 24.25 crore YoY; Net profit declines by 14%