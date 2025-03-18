Box office collection in Jan-Feb' 2025 stood at Rs 2,264 crore; 39% higher than 2024

February emerged as the strongest month of the year at the Indian box office, grossing Rs 1,245 crore with 'Chhava' alone contributing more than 50% of the amount, according to the India Box Office report by Ormax Meida.

The overall box office collection of January and February collectively stood at Rs 2,264 crore, which was 39% higher than same period in the previous year.

This has also been the highest-grossing February post-pandemic, the report said.

'Chhaava' has emerged as the top-grossing film of the month, grossing over Rs 650 crore, thereby becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. The only other film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in February 2025 is the Tamil film 'Dragon', which has emerged as a breakout hit, grossing even more than the big-budget Tamil film 'Vidaamuyarchi'.

Source: Ormax Media

Re-releases continue to be a strong trend at the India box office, with 'Sanam Teri Kasam' and 'Interstellar' featuring in the list of the 10 highest-grossing films of this month.

With the addition of 'Thandel' in February, there are currently four Telugu films in the list of the highest-grossing films of 2025 so far. The list features three films each from both Hindi and Tamil languages.