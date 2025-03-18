Box office collection in Jan-Feb' 2025 stood at Rs 2,264 crore; 39% higher than 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
February emerged as the strongest month of the year at the Indian box office, grossing Rs 1,245 crore with 'Chhava' alone contributing more than 50% of the amount, according to the India Box Office report by Ormax Meida.
The overall box office collection of January and February collectively stood at Rs 2,264 crore, which was 39% higher than same period in the previous year.
This has also been the highest-grossing February post-pandemic, the report said.
'Chhaava' has emerged as the top-grossing film of the month, grossing over Rs 650 crore, thereby becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. The only other film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in February 2025 is the Tamil film 'Dragon', which has emerged as a breakout hit, grossing even more than the big-budget Tamil film 'Vidaamuyarchi'.
Source: Ormax Media
Re-releases continue to be a strong trend at the India box office, with 'Sanam Teri Kasam' and 'Interstellar' featuring in the list of the 10 highest-grossing films of this month.
With the addition of 'Thandel' in February, there are currently four Telugu films in the list of the highest-grossing films of 2025 so far. The list features three films each from both Hindi and Tamil languages.
Owing to the performance of 'Chhaava', Hindi’s language share has jumped to 45% for Jan-Feb 2025, compared to 40% for the calendar year 2024. This was followed by Telugu with 26%, Tamil with 15%, Malayalam with 7%, others with 4% and Hollywood with 3%.