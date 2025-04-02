Breaking News Dominates Viewer Engagement: BrandPulse Report

Unlike dedicated followers of specific programs or anchors, viewers are more likely to tune in for real-time updates and trending events, according to the latest report from BrandPulse. The research on landing page engagement by the research firm, offered key insights into how viewers interact with news platforms, their consumption habits, and the factors influencing repeat visits.

The comprehensive study, which analysed landing page traffic, viewing preferences, and post-visit behavior, pointed out the necessity for news platforms to focus on delivering timely, relevant content to maintain viewer interest and competitiveness. "Live breaking news remains the dominant driver of viewership. Unlike loyal audiences for specific programs or anchors, viewers are more likely to engage with real-time developments and trending topics," the report said.

The report highlighted that a majority of viewers access news platforms through external sources - including search engines, social media, and referrals, rather than deliberately choosing a specific platform.

"This suggests relatively low brand loyalty, with viewers often relying on external links rather than direct visits to news websites."

That apart, viewer engagement tends to be brief, with many users spending only a few minutes on a platform before switching to alternative sources. This highlights the importance of creating dynamic, engaging content that captures and retains the audience’s attention quickly.

The report suggested that with evolving news consumption patterns, media organisations must develop engaging, high-retention content that aligns with shifting audience preferences.

Further, the study revealed that the repeat visits are largely event-driven, with viewers returning when high-impact or viral news events occur, rather than for routine updates. Therefore, there is the need for innovative content strategies to boost audience retention and brand loyalty. It was also pointed out that viewers frequently switch to competing sources after engaging with a news platform.