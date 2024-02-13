Consumer posts video of worms found in box of Kellogg's Chocos

The history of the 2003 Cadbury worm crisis seems to have found its way back to 2024. In January 2022, a man had shared a video that he had found worms in a box of Kellogg’s Chocos. The video has gone viral and has garnered widespread criticism, and also questioned the standards of food safety.

The video was posted on Instagram and a response from Kellogg’s Chocos has surfaced. The brand said, “We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to you. Our Consumer Affairs team would get in touch with you to understand your concern. Request you to inbox us your contact details.”

On February 12, a resident of Hyderabad, Robin Zaccheus, found a live worm in a bar of Cadbury milk chocolate that he had purchased from a store at Ameerpet metro station on Friday.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased at Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today.. Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?”

Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?

Cadbury Dairy Milk tweeted stating, “Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience. To enable us to address your concern, please write (cont) http://ms.spr.ly/l/6011ihCbH.”

In 2016, a consumer had released a video that live worms were found in lemon flavoured Lipton green tea bags that went viral in the Middle East.