Ananya Panday overtakes Shahrukh Khan as IPL 18’s most visible celebrity endorser: TAM

Film actors continued to dominate, claiming 41% of the ad volume, followed by sports personalities at 35%.

By  Indrani BoseMay 5, 2025 3:54 PM
Ananya Panday emerged as the top celebrity endorser in IPL 18 with a 9% share, overtaking Shahrukh Khan, who had led in IPL 17 with 12%. Interestingly, Shahrukh was the only celebrity to feature in the top five endorsers in both seasons, underscoring his enduring brand appeal.

Compared to IPL 17, IPL 18 saw a decline in the total number of individual celebrity endorsers, including sports celebrities. However, the share of ads endorsed by celebrities grew by 2%, indicating a sharper focus on fewer, high-impact names. Despite this uptick, the overall celebrity to non-celebrity ad ratio remained constant at 61:39.

Sports celebrities gained greater individual visibility in IPL 18. MS Dhoni topped the sports chart with 15.1%, while Siraj, Jaiswal, and Rinku Singh followed with 9.8% each. In comparison, the top sports celebrities in IPL 17 each hovered around 7.4%. Notably, no sports celebrity was common to the top five in both years.

Overall, more than 70% of celebrity-endorsed ad volumes came from just five product categories, including ecom-gaming, biscuits, and pan masala, while 60% of ad volumes were driven by five advertisers, led by Dream11 (Sporta Technologies) and Playgames 24x7.

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has kicked off with a notable uptick in advertising momentum. According to TAM Sports data covering the first five matches (March 22–25), IPL 2025 has already clocked a 29% increase in the number of advertisers compared to the same period last year. The count of active advertisers rose from 40+ in IPL 17 to 55+ this year, signaling early-season confidence from marketers across categories.

The number of advertising categories also increased from 40+ to 45+, representing a 12% jump year-on-year. Notably, the report highlights the entry of 20+ new categories, suggesting that brands which previously sat on the fence—particularly in digital-first and regional sectors—are now testing the waters with India’s biggest tentpole property.


