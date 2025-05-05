Unilever to wind down REN Skincare after 25-year run

ADVERTISEMENT
Unilever has announced plans to shut down its skincare brand REN, ending a 25-year chapter. The decision, revealed on Thursday, underscores how even purpose-led brands are not immune to commercial headwinds and portfolio realignment pressures.
The multinational consumer goods giant, whose portfolio includes household names like Dove and Vaseline, confirmed it has begun formal steps to close the REN business following the conclusion of a collective consultation period. While no definitive closure date has been set, Unilever expects the brand to cease trading by the end of Q3 2025.
"Despite its pioneering status in clean skincare, REN has struggled to maintain commercial viability in today’s competitive landscape,” the company said, attributing the closure to “a combination of internal challenges and recent market pressures".
Once heralded as a trailblazer for its commitment to non-toxic ingredients and sustainability, REN’s story mirrors the broader challenges faced by niche ethical brands now operating within big corporate structures and a fast-evolving beauty market.
Unilever paid tribute to REN’s impact and its team’s efforts over the years. “We are proud of what the REN team has accomplished from championing clean skincare to driving positive change for people and the planet,” it said.
The decision comes as Unilever continues to streamline its beauty and personal care offerings, focusing on high-growth, scalable brands amid a more discerning and cost-conscious consumer base. REN’s closure marks not just the end of a brand, but a quiet shift in the clean beauty era it helped define.