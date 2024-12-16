E-commerce drives 42% ad volume growth, HUL leads TV advertising again: TAM

There has been a 2% growth in ad volumes on television from January to September 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to a report by TAM.

The month of September stood out, witnessing the highest ad volumes of the year, accounting for 13% of the total ad volumes during this period, indicating the role of festivals and high-impact programming in driving advertiser interest.

During January-September 2024, the top 10 advertisers contributed 45% share of ad volumes on TV Advertising. Colgate Palmolive India entered the top 10 list during January-September 2024 compared to January-September 2023.

The services sector emerged as the largest contributor, making up 16% of the total ad volumes. Personal care and personal hygiene products followed closely, accounting for 15%, while the food and beverages sector held a 14% share. Notably, personal care/personal hygiene recorded the most significant growth among the top three sectors, with a 20% increase in ad volumes compared to the same period in 2023.

When it comes to product categories, toilet/floor cleaners emerged as the fastest-growing category with a substantial 31% rise in ad volumes. Within the services sector, education stood out, contributing 28% of the ad volumes, reinforcing its dominance. Meanwhile, the mosquito repellents category showed the sharpest growth, climbing by 1.6 times compared to last year.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) maintained its dominance, ranking as the top advertiser on television. Reckitt Benckiser followed, and both companies contributed significantly to the ad volume growth. Among the brands, Lizol recorded the highest increase in ad volumes, soaring by 2.8 times compared to 2023. Lizol's aggressive advertising aligns with the rise of the toilet/floor cleaner category, underlining its strategic push.

In terms of advertising formats, live sports programming was a major draw for advertisers. Notably, the IPL contributed 7% of the total ad volumes during Jan-Sep 2024. Within this category, digital wallets emerged as the most advertised sector, led by brands like PhonePe.

Languages played an important role in segmenting and targeting audiences. Hindi continued to dominate the television ad space, with a 56% share of ad volumes. Tamil and Telugu followed, contributing 12% and 11%, respectively. These figures reflect the importance of regional content in connecting with diverse audiences.

On the creative side, television ads featured a variety of durations, but 20-40 second ads accounted for 62% of the total ad volume. Shorter ads, especially those under 20 seconds, witnessed the fastest growth rate, signifying advertisers’ focus on delivering impactful and concise messages.