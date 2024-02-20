Edelweiss MF's Radhika Gupta on thousand Indians attend the Harvard India Conference

Radhika Gupta said it was "heartening" to see about a thousand Indians attend the Harvard India Conference held by the Harvard Business School in Boston, US, where she delivered the closing keynote address. The Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO said the presence of such a large number of Indians at an American campus was once a rarity and that it was "incredible" to see times change.

My US trip concludes with delivering the closing keynote at the Harvard India Conference at HBS in a room packed with 1000 folks from around the country, all here to learn, explore and celebrate India. From a time when Indians were a rarity on American campuses, it feels… pic.twitter.com/mQ2heJzAqC — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) February 19, 2024

"My US trip concludes with delivering the closing keynote at the Harvard India Conference at HBS in a room packed with 1,000 folks from around the country, all here to learn, explore and celebrate India," Gupta wrote on X. "From a time when Indians were a rarity on American campuses, it feels incredible to see us come of age abroad. When I came back to India in 2009 it was still an unconventional choice, but today more more folks studying abroad at the best institutions globally are now looking to come back home. This is so heartening. Cheers to a new India, rising and shining!"

A number of X users responded to Radhika Gupta's post and agreed that opportunities in India have opened up.

"Moved back to India few years back and so far it looks like best career decision. India has lot of opportunities with growing middle class and vibrant economy," wrote Nishant (@miestocks).

Earlier, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared a similar message for entrepreneurs who have graduated from elite colleges in the US and have been considering returning to India to start their own businesses.

"To my many friends who have graduated from fancy colleges in the US, working there, considering moving back home to start something. All indications point to India being 'the place' to be this decade; from a relative standpoint, for an entrepreneur, the opportunity is here..." he wrote on X.