EU slaps $800 million in fines on Apple and Meta over digital market violations

The European Union on Wednesday levied significant penalties against two of the world's most influential companies, fining Apple and Meta hundreds of millions of euros for violations of the bloc’s stringent new digital competition rules.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the E.U., announced a €500 million ($571 million) fine against Apple and a €200 million ($228.4 million) fine against Meta, citing breaches of the Digital Markets Act — a sweeping law designed to curb the power of major online platforms and foster greater competition in the digital economy.

In Apple’s case, regulators concluded the company had failed to comply with the DMA’s “anti-steering” provisions, which require platform operators to allow app developers to inform users of alternative purchasing options outside of proprietary app stores. Officials ordered Apple to eliminate both technical and commercial barriers that prevent such steering, warning against further noncompliance.

Apple said it would appeal the decision.

“Today’s announcements are yet another example of the European Commission unfairly targeting Apple,” the company said, arguing that the ruling undermines user privacy and security. Apple added that it had made “dozens of changes” and invested “hundreds of thousands of engineering hours” in an effort to meet regulatory requirements.

Meta was found to have run afoul of the DMA by conditioning access to its platforms on user consent to share personal data — or, alternatively, on payment for an ad-free experience. The policy, introduced in late 2023, applied to users of Facebook and Instagram within the E.U.

Joel Kaplan, Meta’s chief global affairs officer, accused the Commission of singling out American firms. “This isn’t just about a fine,” Kaplan said. “The Commission forcing us to change our business model effectively imposes a multi-billion-dollar tariff on Meta while requiring us to offer an inferior service.”

EU officials acknowledged that Meta had taken some steps toward compliance, including the introduction of a less personalized advertising model that relies on minimal personal data. That revised service is under review.

“The Commission is currently assessing this new option and continues its dialogue with Meta,” regulators said in a statement, noting that the company has been ordered to implement further changes within 60 days or face additional penalties.