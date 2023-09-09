G20 Summit: Find out which hotels and cars Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and other world leaders, delegations are using

The G20 Summit has kicked off in New Delhi. Besides the heads of state and their spouses, several delegates of the G20 bloc, including 19 countries and the European Union, and leaders of international organisations, will also descend upon the National Capital. India’s special invitees for the summit include the heads of state of Bangladesh, Egypt, Netherlands, Mauritius, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. An impressive list of luxury hotels and cars have been booked in their service.

Over 30 luxurious hotels have been reserved for G20 delegates. The luxury cars have been obtained from rental companies from Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bengaluru. Some of the vehicles have been procured from Nepal owing to a shortage of luxury rental vehicles.

Here is the list of hotels and cars for heads of state and delegates.

Luxury cars:

Mercedes Maybach: With the arrival of the delegates, Mercedes Maybach has witnessed a demand spike with rental prices touching Rs 1 lakh per day. A media report stated that the luxury car was rented for eight hours a day and cost around Rs 60,000.

Toyota Coaster: The cars, which have been rented by Karachi Taxi Service, have been imported from Nepal. CNBC-TV18 reports that Toyota Hiace, Luggage Coaches, 47-Seater Volvo, and Urbania will also chauffeur the G20 guests.

BMW and Audi too have witnessed a demand spike. Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series, Genesis G80, and Audi A8 stand out as the ultimate choices for the summit. Even midsize cars like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5-Series are a part of the list.

Luxury hotels:

Taj Palace: Premier Li Qiang who is representing China’s delegation at the G20 Summit as President Xi Jinping skips the high-profile event. The Chinese dignitaries are staying at the Taj Hotel, which was booked for Xi’s stay. The Brazilian delegation is also expected to be put up at the hotel, as per News18.

JW Marriott and Hyatt Regency: The Italian delegation is staying at these hotels.

ITC Maurya Sheraton: US President Joe Biden is staying at this hotel. As per India Today, the US president is staying on 14th floor of the hotel and only those who have special access cards are allowed to visit Biden. US Secret Service commandos are also be present inside the hotel for added security.

Leela Hotel: Based in Gurugram, the hotel is hosting the Saudi Arabian delegation.

The Lalit: Canadian and Japanese heads of state and delegates are put up at this luxury hotel.

Le Meridien: Delegates from Nigeria, Netherlands and European Union will be hosted here. As per a report, the rooms are priced for Rs 60,000 per night for single occupancy.

Imperial Hotel: The hotel is temporary home to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the delegation.

Claridges Hotel: The hotel is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron.

Shangri-La Hotel: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz followed by the other German delegates are based here.