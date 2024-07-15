GenS' Meenakshi Menon tackles ageism with an app for seniors

For Meenakshi Menon, Founder, GenS, her personal experience of ageism was the catalyst for creating the tech enabled platform for people who are 60 plus . She encountered a stereotypical assumption about older people's technological preferences when purchasing a phone. This incident highlighted a broader issue: the invisibility and underestimation of older adults in society.

Menon observed that as people age, they often become overlooked and marginalized. The platform aims to challenge this trend by creating a space where older adults can remain engaged, active, and valued members of society. It's based on the belief that retirement doesn't mean withdrawing from life, but rather a new chapter of involvement and contribution.

A key aspect of Menon's vision is building a safety net through community. Recognizing the inherent human tendency to form tribes, she aims to create a similar sense of belonging among seniors. Despite their diverse backgrounds, she believes they share common experiences and desires.

"The platform is designed to not only benefit seniors but also their adult children, who often worry about their parents' well-being. By empowering seniors to be independent and happy, the platform indirectly reduces the stress and guilt felt by their children," explains Menon.

Empowering Older Adults

"The platform was born out of a desire to challenge the societal narrative that often restricts the lives of older adults. While well-intentioned, overprotective actions from adult children can inadvertently limit the independence and happiness of their parents.The platform aims to reverse this trend by empowering older individuals to live full, independent lives," shares Menon.

"By providing a safe and supportive community, the platform enables seniors to pursue their interests, make choices, and feel valued. Ultimately, this not only benefits the older generation but also strengthens the relationship between adult children and their parents, fostering a sense of fulfillment and peace of mind for all involved," she further adds.

Target Audience

According to Menon, the core demographic that the platform is designed to serve is the older 60+ adults. However, there are the millennials (30-40) who even though are not the direct users, are a crucial secondary audience. The platform indirectly benefits them by providing peace of mind and assurance that their parents are living fulfilling lives.

Connecting Seniors Digitally

Menon says that the platform will primarily leverage digital channels to reach both seniors (60+) and their adult children (30-40). The platform will be accessible through a dedicated app and website.

"While AI plays a role in understanding user preferences and tailoring content, the primary focus is on creating high-quality, relevant content. The platform offers a wealth of information on health, finance, wellness, and lifestyle topics, delivered by expert contributors. This content is freely accessible to encourage platform discovery and engagement," she states and adds, "To foster community and deeper interaction, a subscription model is in place. For a nominal fee, users can participate in community forums, connect with others, and access exclusive features. This approach aims to build a strong, engaged user base."

Creating Relevant Content and Fostering Community

The platform aims to provide valuable, accessible content to its users. To achieve this, it offers a wide range of expert-led content covering topics such as health, finance, fitness, and wellness. This content is designed to be informative and engaging, catering to the diverse interests of the senior demographic.