Goa or Puducherry? Find out which holiday destination is top for Republic Day Weekend getaway

As India gears up for the year’s first long weekend, domestic getaways are on the card for travellers. Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed the top locales that Indians will be exploring during the upcoming Republic Day weekend. For the second year running, Goa emerged as the most searched destination, followed by Puducherry, Jaipur, Ooty and Mahabaleshwar.

Goa is a traveller’s favourite year-round, and the Republic Day weekend will be no different. The city is known for its vibrant nightlife and is home to pristine beaches, alluring forts, and local delicacies. Coming in second after Goa was Puducherry, another coastal destination, which offers a unique blend of French and Indian cultures. The town is home to mesmerising architecture, stunning beaches, and is a wellness paradise.

Jaipur, also known as the pink city, claimed the third spot on the list. Jaipur has captured travellers' attention because of its rich heritage and the abundance of sightseeing experiences on offer. With culinary delights, shopping experiences at the local markets, and the chance to explore landmark palaces, Jaipur caters to the varied preferences of any travel enthusiast.

The growing popularity of the other two destinations in the top five - Ooty and Mahabaleshwar - revealed that scenic beauty is an important driver for travel preferences this Republic Day weekend. The two hill stations offer stunning views and unique experiences, from strawberry picking in Mahabaleshwar to exploring the aromatic tea plantations of Ooty. Both cities provide a perfect canvas to travellers seeking a relaxing weekend trip.