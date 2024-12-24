Google seeks to ease search agreements to avert tougher antitrust penalties

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has presented a proposal aimed at easing its search engine arrangements with major partners, including Apple, as per reports.
This move follows a US court ruling that deemed Google's dominance in online search illegal, prompting the tech giant to recommend adjustments designed to head off more severe actions, such as divesting its Chrome browser.
Under the proposed plan, these partnerships would become non-exclusive, granting device manufacturers and browser developers the option to switch default search engines each year.
Despite these changes, Google does not intend to end its revenue-sharing model, which has been highly profitable for partners like Apple—reportedly generating $20 billion in 2022.
The plan is rescheduled for discussion in an upcoming trial in April, where the US Department of Justice is expected to push for broader remedies, potentially requiring Google to divest Chrome or parts of its Android system.
Google argues that its suggested alterations will foster innovation while still preserving its core partnerships.