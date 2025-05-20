Sundar Pichai reveals Google almost bought Netflix: 'Debated it intensely'

In a surprising revelation, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that the tech giant once seriously considered acquiring Netflix, and even came “close” to sealing the deal. Speaking on the All-In Podcast hosted by former Googler David Friedberg, Pichai responded to a question about his biggest regret during his tenure at Google and Alphabet.

“We debated Netflix at some point, super intensely inside,” said Pichai. “We came close.” This marks the first time Google has publicly acknowledged that acquiring Netflix was ever on the table—a rumor long speculated within tech circles but never confirmed. The deal never materialized, and Pichai clarified that while the conversation was intense, there is no sense of regret today.

Netflix, founded in 1997 and pivoting to online streaming in 2007, has grown into one of the world’s biggest entertainment platforms. In contrast, Google has built dominance through YouTube, which it acquired in 2006, but has never developed a true rival to Netflix’s subscription-based streaming model.

While both services offer video content, they operate in distinct ecosystems—YouTube as a user-generated platform and Netflix as a premium, on-demand content producer. Google currently acts more as a distribution enabler for Netflix through Android, Google TV, and Chromecast.

Had the acquisition happened, it could have dramatically reshaped the streaming wars, perhaps combining YouTube's massive user base with Netflix’s content library. But Google opted not to pursue the purchase.

Still, No Regrets Instead, Pichai emphasized the company's pride in its AI leadership—highlighting achievements like AlphaFold, developed by Google DeepMind under the leadership of Demis Hassabis and John Jumper. Their work recently earned global recognition, including a Nobel Prize in Chemistry, underlining Google's investments in science and long-term innovation.