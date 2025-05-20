            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • sundar-pichai-reveals-google-almost-bought-netflix-debated-it-intensely-66467

Sundar Pichai reveals Google almost bought Netflix: 'Debated it intensely'

While both services offer video content, they operate in distinct ecosystems—YouTube as a user-generated platform and Netflix as a premium, on-demand content producer.

By  Storyboard18May 20, 2025 9:44 AM
Sundar Pichai reveals Google almost bought Netflix: 'Debated it intensely'
While both services offer video content, they operate in distinct ecosystems—YouTube as a user-generated platform and Netflix as a premium, on-demand content producer.

In a surprising revelation, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that the tech giant once seriously considered acquiring Netflix, and even came “close” to sealing the deal. Speaking on the All-In Podcast hosted by former Googler David Friedberg, Pichai responded to a question about his biggest regret during his tenure at Google and Alphabet.

“We debated Netflix at some point, super intensely inside,” said Pichai. “We came close.” This marks the first time Google has publicly acknowledged that acquiring Netflix was ever on the table—a rumor long speculated within tech circles but never confirmed. The deal never materialized, and Pichai clarified that while the conversation was intense, there is no sense of regret today.

Netflix, founded in 1997 and pivoting to online streaming in 2007, has grown into one of the world’s biggest entertainment platforms. In contrast, Google has built dominance through YouTube, which it acquired in 2006, but has never developed a true rival to Netflix’s subscription-based streaming model.

While both services offer video content, they operate in distinct ecosystems—YouTube as a user-generated platform and Netflix as a premium, on-demand content producer. Google currently acts more as a distribution enabler for Netflix through Android, Google TV, and Chromecast.

Had the acquisition happened, it could have dramatically reshaped the streaming wars, perhaps combining YouTube's massive user base with Netflix’s content library. But Google opted not to pursue the purchase.

Still, No Regrets Instead, Pichai emphasized the company's pride in its AI leadership—highlighting achievements like AlphaFold, developed by Google DeepMind under the leadership of Demis Hassabis and John Jumper. Their work recently earned global recognition, including a Nobel Prize in Chemistry, underlining Google's investments in science and long-term innovation.

“I think we've done an extraordinary job at that, and we aspire to do that,” Pichai added. The conversation comes just ahead of Google I/O 2025, where Pichai is expected to unveil major updates in AI-powered Search, Android, and Google’s broader hardware and software ecosystem.


Tags
First Published on May 20, 2025 9:44 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Burger King operator RBA narrows losses by 34.3% to Rs 60.4 in Q4FY25

Burger King operator RBA narrows losses by 34.3% to Rs 60.4 in Q4FY25

Brand Makers

Amazon elevates Madhavan Sekar to Head - Marketing, Amazon Pay

Amazon elevates Madhavan Sekar to Head - Marketing, Amazon Pay

Brand Makers

Instagram's Adam Mosseri tries Lay's Magic Masala and kaju katli in India

Instagram's Adam Mosseri tries Lay's Magic Masala and kaju katli in India

Brand Makers

InMobi names Reneta Kripalani as Global Head of Marketing Communications, Consumer and D2C

InMobi names Reneta Kripalani as Global Head of Marketing Communications, Consumer and D2C

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Meta, Titan Company, ONDC, Parag Milk Foods and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Meta, Titan Company, ONDC, Parag Milk Foods and more

Brand Makers

Jupiter Money names Adityan Kayalakal as VP & Head of Marketing

Jupiter Money names Adityan Kayalakal as VP & Head of Marketing

Brand Makers

The Book-Makers: A history of the book in 18 Remarkable Lives by Adam Smyth

The Book-Makers: A history of the book in 18 Remarkable Lives by Adam Smyth