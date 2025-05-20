Sanjeev Bikhchandani reflects on DPS Faridabad's rising influence

Delhi Public School (DPS) Faridabad continues to leave a mark through a growing list of influential alumni, including podcaster Prakhar Gupta and YouTube star Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati.

In a recent episode of Prakhar Gupta's podcast "Prakhar Ke Pravachan", renowned entrepreneur and InfoEdge Founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared his thoughts on the school's surprising contribution to India's digital and entrepreneurial landscape.

Taking to X, Bikhchandani praised the host as well as DPS Faridabad, stating, "I had a wonderful conversation with Prakhar Gupta a few days back."

He went on to highlight how Gupta, operating from Faridabad amasses such a huge following. "Operates out of Faridabad - one of the last places in Delhi where you would expect to find a podcaster with a huge following.

While the conversation spanned various themes, a standout segment focused on DPS Faridabad and its role as a breeding ground for talent. Bikhchandani expressed genuine admiration for the city of Faridabad, noting its emerging status as a hotspot for creators and thought leaders.

He pointed to Gupta's own journey and the success of CarryMinati, both DPS Faridabad alumni, as examples of the school's nurturing environment. "But guess what Faridabad rocks - when I asked him if he was the most famous alumnus of his school he told me somewhat sheepishly that Carryminati had been a classmate of his at DPS Faridabad. That is quite remarkable," he added.

"That's quite remarkable actually," Bikhchandani observed that two such prominent figures from the digital world came from the same school - and even shared a classroom.