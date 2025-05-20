Akshay Kumar to sue Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 crore over Hera Pheri 3 exit

In a dramatic turn of events, Akshay Kumar has reportedly served a legal notice to fellow actor Paresh Rawal, seeking Rs 25 crore in damages.

The notice, sent through Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, alleges grossly unprofessional conduct and breach of contract after Rawal exited Hera Pheri 3 despite legally signing on and commencing the shoot.

Rawal, who last week confirmed to the media that he was stepping away from the much-anticipated third instalment of the beloved Hera Pheri franchise, cited vague personal reasons, reportedly telling close associates he didn't "feel like" doing the film at the moment.

Shooting for Hera Pheri 3 began in April this year with the original trio - Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal - reuniting under the direction of filmmaker Priyadarshan. Akshay Kumar, who legally acquired rights for the film from producer Feroz Nadiadwala, was also backing the project as its producer, the report added.

Sources close to the legal proceedings have revealed that Paresh Rawal had not only accepted a lucrative fee - reportedly more than three times his standard remuneration - but had also actively participated in pre-production, including shooting a teaser promo.

"Paresh displayed a blatant disregard for professional integrity or commercial morality. If he wanted to not do the film, he should have said so before signing the legal contract, accepting the signing amount and making the producer spend so much money on the shoot," a source familiar with the matter said in the report.

Speculations about creative differences or financial disagreements were shut down by Rawal himself, who insisted neither were reasons for his exit. Industry insiders, however, suggest that the real issue may stem from Rawal's erratic professional history, with several past instances of backing out of films mid-way. In 2023, he opted out of Oh My God 2, claiming dissatisfaction with the script, and back in 2009, he reportedly withdrew from Shah Rukh Khan's Billu, also directed by Priyadarshan.

This is the first time in Akshay Kumar's 35-year-long career he has taken legal action against a fellow actor. A source from Cape of Good Films reportedly stated, "It is high time Bollywood actors realise that like Hollywood, producers here too will no longer give in to the whims of an actor walking in and out of a film as he pleases.”

The backlash from fans has been equally severe. Rawal, who had publicly confirmed his involvement in the project as recently as January via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, is now facing criticism for what many see as an emotional betrayal of the franchise’s loyal fanbase.