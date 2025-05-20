            
CBS News Chief Wendy McMahon resigns amid Trump lawsuit, editorial independence concerns

McMahon departure follows mounting pressure over $20 billion Trump lawsuit, internal clashes over journalistic autonomy, and Paramount's pending merger with Skydance Media.

By  Storyboard18May 20, 2025 2:28 PM
McMahon mentioned about challenging past few months in a farewell memo to employees. (image source: CNBC)

CBS News Chief Executive Officer Wendy McMahon has resigned amid escalating tensions surrounding a $20 billion lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump against CBS's "60 Minutes."

In a farewell memo to employees, McMahon mentioned about challenging past few months. “It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward,” she said, adding, "it’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.”

Although she did not address Trump’s lawsuit against CBS in the memo, McMahon has publicly stood up for the news division while its parent company, Paramount Global, has sought to settle with Trump, trying to win administration approval for its pending merger with Skydance Media.

The lawsuit alleges that "60 Minutes" deceptively edited a 2024 interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris to favor her campaign. CBS has denied these claims, releasing the full, unedited transcript.

McMahon's resignation follows that of Bill Owens, executive producer of "60 Minutes," who stepped down citing a loss of editorial independence.

These high-profile departures occur as CBS's parent company, Paramount Global, seeks FCC approval for a merger with Skydance Media. The merger's approval is reportedly seen as potentially influenced by the Trump administration, raising concerns about corporate interference in editorial decisions. According to a CNBC report, Paramount Global co-CEO George Cheeks talked with McMahon and asked for her resignation.


First Published on May 20, 2025 2:28 PM

