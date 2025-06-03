Google’s blind spot? How Search Engines help illegal Gambling thrive in India

Search engines, particularly Google (with a >97% market share in India), remain a critical discovery channel for illegal gambling platforms. Despite clear jurisdictional bans and repeated government advisories, several concerning insights emerge.

The illegal gambling platforms are successfully indexed and ranked high in search results, aided by aggressive SEO tactics and weak enforcement by search engines. Since data on paid traffic is unavailable, the role of browsers in driving user access is likely underestimated in our analysis.

The findings of a report on curbing illegal online gambling in India authored by Samridh Shastry, Policy Analyst, CUTS International highlight a systemic failure by search engines—especially Google—to enforce advertising policies and remove or limit the visibility of known gambling-related domains, even after they are flagged by regulatory bodies such as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

Jay Sayta, Technology & Gaming Lawyer, says, "It is not clear whether search engines like Google can be prevented from ranking websites as such ranking is done automatically through algorithms. Google and other intermediaries should of course, at the very least, ensure that they do not promote, advertise or support such illegal betting websites in any manner and promptly remove such content when pointed out by the authorities. The central government should also ensure that access to illegal betting websites and their surrogates are swiftly, promptly and periodically blocked in India so that the search ranking and indexing of such websites becomes redundant."

Adding to the concern, Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), highlights the growing digital footprint of these illegal platforms. "The persistent visibility and promotion of illegal offshore gambling platforms on major digital platforms is deeply concerning. Despite multiple advisories issued by the Government of India, these entities continue to advertise and operate with impunity, exposing Indian users to serious financial, legal, and cyber risks and have emerged as a significant national security concern. While the advisories have had a substantial impact in curbing such ads on TV, OTT platforms, and newspapers, digital advertising continues to grow, including endorsements by top celebrities."

Landers adds, "These offshore platforms not only violate Indian laws and evade taxes, but also operate without any accountability for user protection. Their unchecked presence undermines consumer safety and weakens the credibility of India’s regulatory efforts. What’s especially troubling is that while legitimate Indian companies are adhering to state and central regulations, these offshore operators continue to exploit gaps in enforcement and digital ad systems."

Direct vs. Browser Search Traffic

A comparison of Direct traffic vs. Browser Search traffic across platforms highlights two distinct patterns of user engagement: some operators rely more on direct visits (repeat users and brand-loyal traffic), while others depend on organic search (users finding them via search engines).

Platforms like Stake (75% direct), Parimatch (65% direct vs. 11% organic), 1xBet, Fairplay, and 4RaBet show strong brand recognition and retention – users intentionally return to these sites, making them harder to dislodge through simple regulatory actions such as delisting or domain blocks.

In contrast, platforms like 1win, Dafabet, Bet365, JeetWin, and Melbet rely more on organic search, highlighting how Google's ranking system continues to deliver new users to offshore gambling operators. Their discoverability could be significantly reduced if search engines took stronger steps to filter or demote such content. Some platforms maintain a balanced mix of both, indicating a blend of loyal returning users and a steady influx of new traffic via search—a potentially more resilient growth model (e.g., 10cric).

Referral Traffic – 810.434 Million Visits

Referral traffic stems from third-party websites (affiliates, links, traffic from direct media buying, or news coverage) directing users to illegal gambling platforms. These often take the form of listicle-style articles with clickbait headlines such as “Best Betting Sites in India”—designed to drive traffic and engagement.

For instance, a leading newspaper recently published a piece endorsing offshore and illegal gambling operators such as Parimatch, 22Bet, 1Win, Bilbet, and Betandyou embedding direct referral links that redirected readers to these platforms.

Another popular magazine provides a list of ‘leading crypto betting sites for 2025.’

The referral traffic share varies widely across these illegal gambling platforms, indicating different levels of reliance on affiliate networks and partner referrals.

A few operators depend heavily on referrals: 1xBet leads with more than 22% of its traffic coming via referrals, followed by Parimatch (approx. 17%) and 4RaBet (approx. 15%). These high percentages suggest extensive affiliate programs or partnerships funnelling users to their sites. Other platforms derive a small fraction of traffic from referrals—generally in the 2 to 7% range (for example, Bet365 approx. 2.5%, 10Cric approx. 2.3%, Dafabet approx. 2.0%).

Social Media – 177.61 Million Visits

Social platforms drive a substantial amount of traffic, although the actual volume could be significantly higher due to untracked in-app mobile redirection.

Key channels include:

YouTube: Through creator/influencer integrations, embedded links in video descriptions, and promotional livestreams.

Reddit: Subreddits sharing mirror sites, odds, and betting tips.

Instagram and Facebook: Via stories, influencers, posts, brand pages, and sports fan pages.

X (Twitter): Often used for targeted ads, affiliate links, or meme-based engagement.

WhatsApp Web: A channel for private sharing and distribution.

Notably, the dataset does not differentiate between paid and organic social traffic, meaning this number includes both sponsored content and user-generated sharing—a blend that complicates enforcement. Further, the social media channel reflects a mix of peer-driven discovery and algorithmic amplification, mirroring the same enforcement challenges seen in search engines.