Harsh Goenka: Budget 2024 is a Fighter that tames the Animal of recession

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Interim Budget today where her speech covered all the aspects right from entrepreneurship opportunities for electric vehicles, credit guaranteeing schemes, highlight on the PM Jan Dhan Yojana and a lot more. However, once again, cryptocurrencies missed being a part of the speech.

Harsh Goenka, chairperson of the RPG Group, expressed his approval with the Budget speech. In what can be called a ‘filmy’ take on the budget, he took to X stating, “#Budget2024 is a Fighter that tames the Animal of recession; is a Gadar against poverty and friendly for India’s Jawaan ensuring that no one is left 12th Fail. With measures on inclusion, education and employment for youth and welfare of the masses, Bahadur worked for Salaar FM Nirmala Sitharaman.”

This does not end here. Goenka once again took to X and showcasing his ‘spiritual’ side highlighted, “#Budget2024 from FM SithaRAMan fRAMes a comprehensive progRAM to RAMp up the economy! Targeting structural issues of fiscal prudence, infrastructure and inclusion - no dRAMa, no RAMbling, clearly setting the country’s direction for growth - recipe for sukh, shaanti aur aaRAM! Jai shree RAM!”