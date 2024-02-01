comScore

How it Works

Harsh Goenka: Budget 2024 is a Fighter that tames the Animal of recession

Harsh Goenka, chairperson of the RPG Group, displayed his filmy and spiritual take on the recently concluded Interim Budget which was presented by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

By  Storyboard18Feb 1, 2024 6:51 PM
Harsh Goenka: Budget 2024 is a Fighter that tames the Animal of recession
Lok Sabha elections are all set to commence between April and May and once the new government is elected, the full Budget would be presented in July. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Interim Budget today where her speech covered all the aspects right from entrepreneurship opportunities for electric vehicles, credit guaranteeing schemes, highlight on the PM Jan Dhan Yojana and a lot more. However, once again, cryptocurrencies missed being a part of the speech.

Harsh Goenka, chairperson of the RPG Group, expressed his approval with the Budget speech. In what can be called a ‘filmy’ take on the budget, he took to X stating, “#Budget2024 is a Fighter that tames the Animal of recession; is a Gadar against poverty and friendly for India’s Jawaan ensuring that no one is left 12th Fail. With measures on inclusion, education and employment for youth and welfare of the masses, Bahadur worked for Salaar FM Nirmala Sitharaman.”

This does not end here. Goenka once again took to X and showcasing his ‘spiritual’ side highlighted, “#Budget2024 from FM SithaRAMan fRAMes a comprehensive progRAM to RAMp up the economy! Targeting structural issues of fiscal prudence, infrastructure and inclusion - no dRAMa, no RAMbling, clearly setting the country’s direction for growth - recipe for sukh, shaanti aur aaRAM! Jai shree RAM!”

Lok Sabha elections are all set to commence between April and May and once the new government is elected, the full Budget would be presented in July.


Tags
First Published on Feb 1, 2024 6:35 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Budget 2024: Important budgetary figures and their meaning

Budget 2024: Important budgetary figures and their meaning

How it Works

Disney's valuation slips in Viacom18 deal: What went wrong?

Disney's valuation slips in Viacom18 deal: What went wrong?

How it Works

Budget 2024: Expectations for the travel and tourism industry

Budget 2024: Expectations for the travel and tourism industry

How it Works

“Loud Budgeting”: Gen Z takes stand against money dysmorphia

“Loud Budgeting”: Gen Z takes stand against money dysmorphia

How it Works

Sony alleges Mad Man Films is a proxy for ZEE

Sony alleges Mad Man Films is a proxy for ZEE

How it Works

Ashneer Grover on RBI restrictions on Paytm: 'RBI does not want FinTechs in business'

Ashneer Grover on RBI restrictions on Paytm: 'RBI does not want FinTechs in business'

How it Works

Fever FM unveils its new logo and tagline

Fever FM unveils its new logo and tagline