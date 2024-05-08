Interactive Avenues partners with Chhanv Foundation to empower acid attack survivors

Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has joined forces with Chhanv Foundation, a non-profit organization, for a trend-jacking initiative in support of acid attack survivors.

The agency gave a creative twist to the viral social media trend “ek machhli paani mai gayi” and crafted a series of Instagram reels focused on Sheroes Hangout – a chain of cafes run by acid attack survivors. The films highlight the courage, resilience and indomitable spirit of these ‘Sheroes’, who have been victims of extreme gender-based violence.

According to a report by the Acid Survivors Foundation, close to 70 percent of acid attacks are against women. These attacks not only lead to permanent physical disfigurement but also profoundly impact the education, livelihood, social well-being and mental health of the victims.

Since 2013, Chhanv Foundation has emerged as a beacon of hope for these survivors, empowering them through much-needed medical treatment, surgeries, legal aid, as well as education, skill training and employment opportunities. Sheroes Hangout is a social enterprise initiative by Chhanv Foundation.

Shantanu Sirohi, COO, Interactive Avenues, said, “We firmly believe in using our craft to make a difference not just to clients, but also to communities. Through this initiative, we wanted to boost Sheroes Hangout Cafe's visibility, attract more patrons, and raise funds for the rehabilitation of acid attack victims.”