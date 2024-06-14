Journalist Rajat Sharma files for defamation in Delhi High Court against Congress leaders

Journalist Rajat Sharma has earlier filed a plea with the Delhi High Court against leaders of the Congress party, asking the court to restrain them from making any allegations of foul language being used by Sharma on live television.

Congress leaders Ragini Nayak, Jairam Ramesh, and Pawan Khera filed a plea with the court alleging that Sharma used foul language and abused Nayak on live TV.

On June 14, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna reserved the order in Sharma’s plea. Sharma has sought damages for defamation, reported Bar and Bench.

Multiple videos were circulating on social media of a Lok Sabha election results day discussion on Sharma-owned India TV news channel that claimed that Sharma used foul language against Nayak.

Nayak posted a video on X on June 10 where she said that Sharma can be heard using foul language against her. Nayak then filed a police complaint against Sharma as well.

On June 11, Sharma claimed that Congress’s media cell ran a false campaign and the whole thing was a conspiracy. Sharma even said that India TV issued a warning to Congress’s communications dept informing them that continuing to spread misinformation would lead to defamation.

Despite warnings, Congress media cell continued its allegations, forcing Sharma to take action, he said.