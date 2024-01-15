Karnataka to pitch innovation; Tamil Nadu to showcase skilled talent pool, Dravidian model

Innovation Will Impact" is Karnataka's theme for the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit in Davos, whereas, Tamil Nadu aims to showcase its "highly skilled talent pool", along with the distinctive Dravidian model.

Delegations from both states will attend the WEF meet in the Swiss town from January 15 to 19.

A statement from Karnataka Industries department said that a high-level delegation led by Karnataka's heavy and medium industries minister MB Patil will leave Bengaluru on January 14 to attend the meet.

According to the original plan which was later cancelled, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was supposed to lead the state's delegation.

"During the meeting, we will draw attention to Karnataka government's business-friendly policies, evolved ecosystem, potential investment areas, human resources availability, priority to imbibe skills among students, and efficient single-window system," said Patil.

Meanwhile, a release from Tamil Nadu Industries department stated that a delegation led by the state Minister for industries, investment promotion, and commerce TRB Rajaa will attend the event.

This comes close on heels of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet, where MoUs for investment projects worth Rs. 6.64 lakh crore were signed.

"A key objective this year is to present our state's highly skilled talent pool, effective policies, robust infrastructure, and highlight Tamil Nadu's distinctive approach to governance and politics, known as the Dravidian model. This model demonstrates how a society valuing diversity, climate awareness, and equity can drive economic prosperity," said Rajaa.

The delegation, attending WEF for the third time after 2022 and 2023, will showcase Tamil Nadu's growth story, host events on research and development, and innovation and knowledge economy in partnership with Indiaspora, Swiss-Indo Chamber of Commerce, PwC, global conglomerates, and other stakeholders.

"Following the success of TNGIM, there have been several requests from CEOs of global leaders to meet the high-level delegation. More than 25 meetings will take place over 3 days," he added.

"We aim to highlight the successes of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, our dynamic industrial ecosystem, exceptional talent pool, and capabilities in GCCS, R&D, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, EVs, green fuel, energy storage, Gen AI, quantum computing, and other emerging sectors," said Rajaa.

Meanwhile, Patil noted that the Karnataka government aims to emerge as the "leading manufacturing hub in Asia, focusing on areas like semiconductor, electric automotive, space and defense, clean energy, research and development, and Artificial intelligence".