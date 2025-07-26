India strengthens measures to crack down digital piracy in film industry

ADVERTISEMENT
In a significant step toward curbing digital piracy and safeguarding India's creative ecosystem, the Indian government has made sweeping amendments to the Cinematograph Act, 1952.
The measures aim to deter the unauthorized distribution of films online and were highlighted by Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, during a parliamentary session.
Key provisions under the amended law include strict penalties for piracy, with a minimum imprisonment of 3 months and Rs 3 lakh fine, extending up to 3 years in jail and a fine of up to 5% of the audited gross production cost of the film.
Newly introduced Sections 6AA and 6AB of the Act categorically prohibit unauthorized recording and transmission of films, while Section 7(1B)(ii) empowers the government to direct digital intermediaries to block or remove pirated content.
To ensure robust enforcement, both the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) have been vested with the authority to receive complaints from copyright holders or authorized entities and issue takedown orders to platforms hosting infringing content.
In a move towards innovation, the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 featured a nationwide competition to develop technical solutions to detect and prevent digital piracy, signalling the government's commitment to embracing technology in the fight against copyright violators.
Additionally, an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to strengthen anti-piracy strategies and coordinate efforts across departments, including law enforcement.
Murugan emphasized that the government remains actively engaged with relevant stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, to crack down the menace of digital piracy, and protect the integrity of India's entertainment industry.