FTII and MFSCDCL sign MoU to expand film and media training in Maharashtra

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and the Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Limited (MFSCDCL), Mumbai, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today. The collaboration aims to enhance skill development in the film, media, and entertainment sectors across Maharashtra.

The MoU was exchanged between Swati Mhase-Patil, Managing Director of MFSCDCL, and Dhiraj Singh, Vice Chancellor of FTII. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Cultural Affairs and IT Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, FTII Chairman R. Madhavan, Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge, and senior officials from FTII, MFSCDCL, and the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

This partnership will roll out short-term, high-impact courses in filmmaking, television production, cinematography, AI tools in media, dubbing, and other allied fields. Training will be conducted at MFSCDCL centres located in Goregaon, Kolhapur, Prabhadevi, and Karjat, bringing world-class film education closer to aspiring professionals, especially in rural areas.

Chief Minister Fadnavis hailed the initiative as a major step toward building a national and global hub for the creative economy in Maharashtra. “Even creators from remote corners of the state are emerging as major contributors to India’s content economy. With the NSE WAVES Index crossing Rs 1 lakh crore since its launch, the demand for skilled, certified professionals has never been higher,” he said, emphasizing the need for formal training and recognition.

Cultural Affairs and IT Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar underscored the program’s inclusive intent. “This collaboration will open doors for students from rural Maharashtra, not just in terms of education but employment and exposure to Maharashtra’s legendary filming locations.”

FTII Chairman and actor R. Madhavan reflected on the initiative’s long-term impact. “Today’s small-town storytellers are shaping tomorrow’s global narratives. This partnership gives them the tools to lead India’s creative future.”

Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge outlined the initiative’s scope, stating that upcoming courses will span filmmaking, digital production, voiceover, and more—integrating technology and tradition.

The MoU also aims to create a thriving creative ecosystem, combining FTII’s academic legacy with MFSCDCL’s infrastructure to support entrepreneurship, incubation, and cultural innovation. It aligns with the Government of India’s broader agenda to boost employment and position India as a global leader in content and cultural exports.

