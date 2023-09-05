Maruti Suzuki beats M&M to lead SUV league in August

Auto major Maruti Suzuki overtook rival Mahindra & Mahindra this August, becoming the top manufacturer of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in India, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director at Maruti Suzuki, told CNBC-TV18 on September 4.

Srivastava also told CNBC-TV18 that the automaker recorded 16.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth last month, which is faster than the industry.

“We will cross 1 million sales this festive season. Festive season generally sees 26 percent of overall annual sales. Introduction of four new SUVs has resulted in higher market share for Maruti,” noted Srivastava. “We saw retail growth of 25 percent in Kerala during Onam season this year,” he also noted.