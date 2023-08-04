comScore

How it Works

Megalodon set ups AI-based production house

With the advent of Megalodon Productions, the company now envisions a collaboration with production houses, movie producers, OTT platforms, and brands, revolutionizing the art of storytelling and audience engagement.

By  Storyboard18Aug 4, 2023 11:23 AM
Megalodon set ups AI-based production house
The announcement of Megalodon Productions was accompanied by the release of AI concept film teaser video - The Creepdale, masterfully crafted using cutting-edge AI tools.

Megalodon, an AI first marketing and communications firm, announced the launch of its Megalodon Productions, India's premier AI-based production house.

The announcement of Megalodon Productions was accompanied by the release of AI concept film teaser video - The Creepdale, masterfully crafted using cutting-edge AI tools.

Founder, Megalodon, Rashi Agarwal, expressed her excitement, saying, "Megalodon Productions has been meticulously conceived to elevate the art of visual storytelling. This division embodies the essence of 'Bringing Imaginations to Life,' as we aim to create awe-inspiring experiences for our audience through responsible and balanced utilization of AI."

She further adds, "With my team, we are dedicated to producing and delivering engaging content, redefining the boundaries of creative expression."

Sahid SK, co-founder, Megalodon, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are elated to introduce Megalodon Productions, a venture that fuses the boundless possibilities of AI with the realm of art, elevating audience engagement through unrivalled creativity."

With the advent of Megalodon Productions, the company now envisions a collaboration with production houses, movie producers, OTT platforms, and brands, revolutionizing the art of storytelling and audience engagement.

The visionary launch of Megalodon Productions has garnered accolades from industry experts and creatives alike. As AI continues to revolutionize the way we experience art, Megalodon is leading the charge, leveraging the infinite potential of AI technology to deliver visually stunning and immersive storytelling experiences.


Tags
First Published on Aug 4, 2023 11:15 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Redseer: India will likely have 40 IPO-ready startups by FY25

Redseer: India will likely have 40 IPO-ready startups by FY25

How it Works

Explained: What are the GST Council's tax recommendations for online gaming?

Explained: What are the GST Council's tax recommendations for online gaming?

How it Works

Zomato Q1 Results: Food aggregator posts first ever profit at Rs 2 cr as delivery margin jumps

Zomato Q1 Results: Food aggregator posts first ever profit at Rs 2 cr as delivery margin jumps

How it Works

Dabur Q1 results: Net profit up 5.3 percent to Rs 464 cr

Dabur Q1 results: Net profit up 5.3 percent to Rs 464 cr

How it Works

GST Council decision on online gaming: Industry voices concerns and hopes for future review

GST Council decision on online gaming: Industry voices concerns and hopes for future review

How it Works

Zee Case: NCLAT defers IDBI Bank plea hearing in the ZEE matter

Zee Case: NCLAT defers IDBI Bank plea hearing in the ZEE matter

How it Works

Just because something is legal, does not mean it is ethical: Revant Himatsingka aka the FoodPharmer

Just because something is legal, does not mean it is ethical: Revant Himatsingka aka the FoodPharmer