Megalodon set ups AI-based production house

Megalodon, an AI first marketing and communications firm, announced the launch of its Megalodon Productions, India's premier AI-based production house.

The announcement of Megalodon Productions was accompanied by the release of AI concept film teaser video - The Creepdale, masterfully crafted using cutting-edge AI tools.

Founder, Megalodon, Rashi Agarwal, expressed her excitement, saying, "Megalodon Productions has been meticulously conceived to elevate the art of visual storytelling. This division embodies the essence of 'Bringing Imaginations to Life,' as we aim to create awe-inspiring experiences for our audience through responsible and balanced utilization of AI."

She further adds, "With my team, we are dedicated to producing and delivering engaging content, redefining the boundaries of creative expression."

Sahid SK, co-founder, Megalodon, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are elated to introduce Megalodon Productions, a venture that fuses the boundless possibilities of AI with the realm of art, elevating audience engagement through unrivalled creativity."

With the advent of Megalodon Productions, the company now envisions a collaboration with production houses, movie producers, OTT platforms, and brands, revolutionizing the art of storytelling and audience engagement.