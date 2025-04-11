Mercedes-Benz India posts record sales of 18,928 units in FY24-25, driven by luxury, BEVs

India’s luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has announced its best-ever fiscal (F24-25) sales with 18,928 new cars retailed. The company also retailed 4,775 new cars in the January to March 2025 period. The sales was primarily driven by new product launches, qualitative network upgradation and elevating customer experiences.

Strong performance of the core and top-end luxury segment remained the highlight of the last fiscal and Q1 2025 sales and was complemented by a strong acceleration in BEV growth and its increased penetration.

The key highlight for Mercedes-Benz India’s FY 24-25 and Q1 25 sales had been the strong and consistent demand for its top-end luxury segment comprising the likes of S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, EQS SUV and the AMG range. Top-end luxury segment sales grew by 34% in FY 24-25 with robust demand for S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach Night Series, G 580 with EQ Technology, EQS SUV and the AMG G 63.

In Q1 2025 more than 1 out of 4 cars sold in India by Mercedes-Benz remained a ‘top-end luxury’ vehicle. The waiting period for the top-end luxury segment ranges from 4 months and up to a year for the AMG G 63. The core segment remained the highest contributor to its sales in FY 24-25 and in Q1 2025, comprising C-Class, E-Class LWB sedans, the GLC and GLE SUVs.

In Q1 2025, Mercedes-Benz ‘entry luxury segment’ declined by 28%, in a segment primarily dominated by products at a lower price point with high market offering. Meanwhile, its BEV portfolio grew by a robust 51% in FY 24-25 fiscal, with a penetration of 7% of total sales. BEV sales growth underlined the continued strong response to the entire portfolio, highlighted with the highest-ever customer deliveries for the EQS SUV. Q1 25 sales also witnessed a similar strong demand for the BEV portfolio with positive response to the ‘Made in India’ EQS SUV 580 and EQS SUV 450, pushing the BEV penetration to 8% in Q1 25.

The BEVs particularly witnessed significant growth at the ‘top-end luxury’ spectrum, with high demand for the EQS Maybach Night Series and the stunning G 580 SUV with EQ Technology. The waiting period for both these vehicles extend up to 12 months.

The company has a major retail network expansion planned in Q2 2025. As part of market expansion, Mercedes-Benz will expand its retail network to 21 MAR20X outlets in new emerging markets, as well in the existing metropolis of New Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, with an investment of Rs. 450 crores from Franchise Partners in next three years.

Mercedes-Benz will also debut in key emerging markets of Kanpur, Jammu, Varanasi, Udaipur and Patna among other markets. A state-of-art modern luxury facility was inaugurated in Agra last week.