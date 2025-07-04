Haryana bets big on global tourism; announces to build India's own Disneyland

ADVERTISEMENT
The Haryana government has unveiled plans to build India’s first Disneyland-style amusement park in Manesar, National Capital Region (NCR). Positioned strategically along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, the 500-acre mega destination is expected to transform the region’s tourism, jobs and infrastructure landscape.
As per the media reports, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini called it a “game-changer” that will not only elevate Haryana’s tourism profile but also help position India as a global entertainment hub alongside Paris, Tokyo and California.
While Disney has not yet officially confirmed its involvement, state officials claim that necessary communications with all relevant parties have been initiated before the announcement. The ambiguity around Disney’s direct role hasn’t stopped the state from pitching the park as a central pillar in its tourism expansion strategy, which also includes scaling up events like the Surajkund Crafts Mela and the International Gita Mahotsav.
The announcement also taps into India’s growing soft power ambitions, combining modern entertainment with spiritual and cultural offerings, from a Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra to a potential Disney-branded destination in NCR. With land acquisition underway and global partners reportedly engaged, the groundwork for the Disneyland-style park is expected to begin in the coming months.