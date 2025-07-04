            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • haryana-bets-big-on-global-tourism-announces-to-build-indias-own-disneyland-72957

Haryana bets big on global tourism; announces to build India's own Disneyland

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini called it a “game-changer” that will not only elevate Haryana’s tourism profile but also help position India as a global entertainment hub alongside Paris, Tokyo and California.

By  Storyboard18Jul 4, 2025 12:20 PM
Haryana bets big on global tourism; announces to build India's own Disneyland
While Disney has not yet officially confirmed its involvement, state officials claim that necessary communications with all relevant parties have been initiated before the announcement. (Photo: Unsplash)

The Haryana government has unveiled plans to build India’s first Disneyland-style amusement park in Manesar, National Capital Region (NCR). Positioned strategically along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, the 500-acre mega destination is expected to transform the region’s tourism, jobs and infrastructure landscape.

As per the media reports, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini called it a “game-changer” that will not only elevate Haryana’s tourism profile but also help position India as a global entertainment hub alongside Paris, Tokyo and California.

While Disney has not yet officially confirmed its involvement, state officials claim that necessary communications with all relevant parties have been initiated before the announcement. The ambiguity around Disney’s direct role hasn’t stopped the state from pitching the park as a central pillar in its tourism expansion strategy, which also includes scaling up events like the Surajkund Crafts Mela and the International Gita Mahotsav.

The announcement also taps into India’s growing soft power ambitions, combining modern entertainment with spiritual and cultural offerings, from a Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra to a potential Disney-branded destination in NCR. With land acquisition underway and global partners reportedly engaged, the groundwork for the Disneyland-style park is expected to begin in the coming months.


Tags
First Published on Jul 4, 2025 12:20 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

As Zee eyes Rs 2,237 cr cash push, Chandra spurs governance debate, rejects loan claims

As Zee eyes Rs 2,237 cr cash push, Chandra spurs governance debate, rejects loan claims

How it Works

Advertisers on X’s hashtag ban and vertical ad pricing: Inward focus could trigger lower ad spends

Advertisers on X’s hashtag ban and vertical ad pricing: Inward focus could trigger lower ad spends

Brand Makers

From Virality To Viability: Creators decode the future of content and commerce

From Virality To Viability: Creators decode the future of content and commerce

Brand Makers

The trio of video, social and retail to lead India’s adex growth in 2025: MAGNA

The trio of video, social and retail to lead India’s adex growth in 2025: MAGNA

How it Works

India's net office leasing space grows 40% in H1 2025, Bengaluru leads with 64% rise

India's net office leasing space grows 40% in H1 2025, Bengaluru leads with 64% rise

How it Works

Search ad revenue in India to hit Rs 20,538 crore in 2025, holding 15% share of total adex: MAGNA

Search ad revenue in India to hit Rs 20,538 crore in 2025, holding 15% share of total adex: MAGNA

How it Works

Tier-3 cities power 21% YoY growth in 2025 summer sales, account for 38% of India’s ecommerce orders: Unicommerce

Tier-3 cities power 21% YoY growth in 2025 summer sales, account for 38% of India’s ecommerce orders: Unicommerce