Fashion brands see 97% video completion rate on CTV, southern cities lead engagement surge: VDO.AI report

The state fashion brands are achieving remarkable engagement rates on Connected TV platforms. As per a report by VDO.AI, fashion brands across the spectrum recorded an exceptional ~97% video completion rate for their CTV campaign.

The data analysis also uncovered significant regional engagement patterns, with Southern cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Goa topping the engagement charts with an 87% surge as compared to northern cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Agra, and Jaisalmer.

As per the report, this growth aligns with the industry's broader shift toward immersive, intent-driven advertising experiences on CTV platforms for Fashion brands.

The study further revealed that fashion brands are predominantly leveraging Advanced CTV formats (DCO and API-Triggered), accounting for 67% of high-performing campaigns, followed by Advanced OLV format at 23%, to deliver seamless shopping experiences directly within the viewing interface.

Amitt Sharma, Co-founder and CEO, VDO.AI, said, “Connected TV represents the convergence of cinematic storytelling capability with precision targeting that fashion brands require. Such a heightened completion rate validates our thesis that when content quality meets the right viewing environment, consumer engagement follows naturally. We are sure these insights will help fashion marketers make the right decision to move beyond traditional impression-based campaigns toward more sophisticated storytelling approaches that build emotional connections with consumers.”

Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder and CTO, VDO.AI, added, “CTV provides a high-quality, distraction-free, full-screen experience, especially powerful for a visually driven category like fashion. As a result, fashion brands are increasingly leveraging advanced CTV advertising formats to create shopping-like experiences. Interactive elements such as CTV Carousel Ads and Store Discovery Units are enabling viewers to explore collections and brand offerings without leaving their screens, mimicking the intuitive browsing behaviour familiar from social media and e-commerce platforms.”