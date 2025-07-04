BMW Group clocks 10% rise in sales in H1 2025, EVs see 234% rise YoY

German luxury car maker BMW Group has registered a 10% jump in sales between January and June 2025 in India. The company sold 7,774 units in the first half of 2025 compared to 7,081 units in the corresponding period last year.

Besides, the electric vehicle sales also saw a jump of 234% year-on-year. According to the company, the electric cars hold an 18% share in total sales in the Indian market, with the X1 model becoming the highest-selling SAV not just for the Group but in India's premium compact segment.

The automaker sold 7,774 BMW and Mini cars and 2,569 motorcycles in H1 2025. The MINI brand delivered 297 units, with the Mini Cooper S remaining the highest-selling model in H1 2025, witnessing a 60% rise YoY.

BMW Group's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vikram Pawah said that the sports activity vehicles (SAVs) and sedans have continued to witness a rise in demand. BMW's SAVs recorded 17% growth between January and June 2025

Despite a challenging environment, the BMW Group President said the company is on the fast track as it posted a 10% growth.

"We continue to unfold new opportunities in the luxury segment," Pawah said in a report by the PTI news agency.

According to the report, out of all the car models, the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase emerged as the highest-selling electric car, followed by the flagship BMW i7.

The long-wheelbase BMW models, including the BMW 7 Series, 5 Series, and 3 Series, BMW iX1, recorded 159% growth in the first half of the year. These models account for 47% share of the total sales.

The BMW 5 Series was the highest-selling BMW sedan in H1 2025, and the BMW 3 Series retained its class-leading position.

BMW Motorrad sold 2,569 units of motorcycles between January and June 2025.

Meanwhile, rival Audi India witnessed a 14% decline in sales to 2,128 units in H1 2025. Audi India attributed the slowdown in luxury car sales to reduced demand due to price increases and market uncertainty amid geopolitical tension.