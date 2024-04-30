Patanjali misleading ads case: Supreme Court to look into IMA president’s interview criticising SC’s remark against private doctors

On Tuesday, April 30, Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Patanjali, flagged the Indian Medical Association (IMA) president’s interview, which criticised the SC’s criticism of private doctors.

The Supreme Court noted that this was serious and will take care of the matter.

“You have not covered yourself with glory. You will have to explain how you can decide what we can do,” the apex court informed the IMA’s lawyer.

The Uttarakhand government, where Patanjali Ayurved is based was also pulled up by the SC for don’t doing enough.

“Long and short is that when you want to move, you move like lightning! And when you don't want to you don't. In three days flat you have done all that you needed to do! But you should have done all that much earlier," the court said.

The Supreme Court also asked Patanjali Ayurved to file the original page of the original page of the newspaper that contains the unqualified public apology for violating the orders of the court. The Registry has been informed to take it into record, once filed.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah questioned Patanjali’s lawyers for not filing the original copies of the apology before the court. The SC had previously asked them to file the original papers of the apology which the court said was not done