Paytm: Our recruitment partners continue to see high interest from top talent in the country

Paytm is looking to hire across various positions across product and business divisions. This, when Paytm Payments Bank is under deep scrutiny.

As per Paytm’s blog post which was published on February 13, it stated, “While there are rumours of employee exits in the media, the ground reality remains unchanged — Paytmers have come together and stand united. In fact, our recruitment partners continue to see high interest from top talent in the country, who want to join team Paytm and play an important role in redefining India’s digital landscape.”

Reet Bhambhani, senior partner of banking, financial services and technology at EMA Partners India, highlighted that they are witnessing high traction for leadership roles at Paytm across engineering, business and product streams.

Paytm is currently estimated to have over 30,000 employees.

As news reports suggest, crisis-hit edtech and fintech firms Byju's and Paytm are seeing a surge in their employees who are looking for safer pastures and going on job hunts.

A 5X jump was reported in jobseekers from Paytm in the days that followed the RBI crackdown on the company. Usually, the typical active count of accessible talent from Paytm was in the 800 to 1,200 range. However, the job market currently has over 6,000 active and accessible talent from Paytm.