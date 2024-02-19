Prime Video enters distribution agreement with Sony

Prime Video has entered a distribution agreement with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), to launch Sony Pictures – Stream on Prime Video Channels. Curated for Indian customers.

With an add-on subscription to Sony Pictures – Stream on Prime Video Channels, Prime members can enjoy an extensive slate of multi-genre content offerings including action-packed blockbusters, heart-warming dramas, rib-tickling comedies, suspenseful thrillers, evergreen classics, and much more.

Some of the movies include Charlie’s Angels, Men in Black, Peter Rabbit, Ghostbusters, Jerry Maguire, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Taxi Driver, A Few Good Men, Legends of the Fall, Spotlight, The Bridge on the River Kwai, Terminator, Groundhog Day, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Step Mom, Book of Eli, Seven Pounds, Legend of Zorro, Anaconda and Evil Dead, among others. TV aficionados will find timeless classics such as I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched, Mad About You, and Diff’rent Strokes and recent hit shows including A Very English Scandal and Loudermilk.

“We are delighted to launch Sony Pictures – Stream, a new Prime Video Channel curated specifically for our customers in India. The collaboration allows Sony Pictures Entertainment to make their vast and beloved library available in India at a single destination, reaching customers across the length and breadth of the country via Prime Video Channels,” said Vivek Srivastava, head – Prime Video Channels, India. “Within a short span of time, Prime Video Channels has offered the perfect launchpad for several international streaming services and studios, helping them reach an incredibly wide audience across India. In sync with our philosophy of super-serving our customers with choice, access and convenience, we have worked towards offering a wide variety of content, making it all available at a single destination – Prime Video. We are sure that with its vast and diverse library Sony Pictures – Stream will offer something for everyone, delighting Prime members with their favourite movies and series.”