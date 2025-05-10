            
MHA issues advisory to media channels against use of Civil Defence air raid sirens in programming

Routine use of air raid sirens may desensitise civilians, hamper emergency preparedness, warns Home Ministry.

By  Storyboard18May 10, 2025 2:54 PM
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all media channels to refrain from using Civil Defence Air Raid Siren sounds in their programming, except for community awareness initiatives.

In a fresh advisory issued on May 10, 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all media channels to refrain from using Civil Defence Air Raid Siren sounds in their programming, except for community awareness initiatives. The directive comes under the provisions of Section 3(1)(w)(i) of the Civil Defence Act, 1968.

The advisory, issued by the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, highlights concerns that the routine use of such sirens in media content could dilute public sensitivity and lead to misinterpretation during actual emergencies.

"The routine use of sirens may likely reduce the sensitivity of civilians towards the Air Raid Sirens and civilians may misunderstand it as a routine matter, used by the media channels, during the actual air raids," the MHA noted in the letter addressed to Raj Kumar, ADG, Media and Communication.

The ministry urged media stakeholders to support civil defence preparedness by adhering to the advisory and ensuring sirens are used strictly within the context of educational or awareness programming.

The advisory has also been marked to Dr. Rajesh Gupta, Joint Secretary, Disaster Management, MHA, for information.


First Published on May 10, 2025 2:45 PM

